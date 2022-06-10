Farm Workers Continue to Protest Sonoma County Evacuation Policy

Sonoma County Health Services is getting push back for asking some workers to come back to the office full time. The Press Democrat reports that after expanding in-person working from three days to five days a week for fiscal, revenue management and administrative staff, several of the 52 administrative workers affected by this have spoken out against the move saying that it unnecessarily put them at risk for catching Covid. There are even reports of workers taking sick time or vacation days to escape the environment. Sonoma County Health Services is working under its own health orders that it sets for the county. Despite those measures, Covid-19 exposures have begun to creep up. There are currently eight Health Services employees out due to Covid symptoms or exposure. Health Services Director Tina Rivera insists that the order is temporary “to address outstanding invoices, backlogs in provider contracts, and late state and federal reports that were exacerbated by staff working from home.”
Longtime court bailiff and Sonoma County historian John Schubert has died at the age of 83. Schubert, who also served in the Marine Corps Reserve, died last Monday. He lived in Guerneville for 67 years and wrote five books about local history. He also wrote columns about Russian River history for local newspapers. Schubert was a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy mostly working courtroom security for nearly 40 years.
Napa County is enjoying a big jump in crop value. An annual report showed the county’s agricultural crop value soared in value by more than $280-million from 2020 to 2021. The biggest contributor to the county’s crop value came from the wine grape crop, which was valued at just over $741-million. The wine grape crop rebounded after seeing value drop in 2020 due to a variety of factors including wildfires and less demand from restaurants due to COVID related closures. Meanwhile, livestock saw a three-percent increase in value last year from 2020.
A charity event raised $185,000 for kids in need at the 8th annual Velo & Vines Cycling Event. The Press Democrat reports that 55 riders took part in the 30- or 62-mile routes in Healdsburg this past Saturday, raising money for the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation. The foundation gives grants across the country to children whose family’s insurance doesn’t cover or fully cover their medical expenses. 7-year-old Liam Luong of Santa Rosa is one of the recipients and was there at the event along with his father. Liam received a grant to fund a surgery related to his diagnosis of pneumococcal pneumonia. The money raised at Velo & Vines will fund grants of $2,000 to $10,000 for children in Northern California.
An effort to unionize a Starbucks in Mill Valley fell short by a single vote. Ella Clark, 17, a barista who led the campaign at the Strawberry store, said six workers voted yes and seven no. She said the loss is a disappointment because the organizers had anticipated a victory.
A day of national protest against gun violence came to Sonoma on Saturday with the ‘March for Our Lives,’ one of some 500 rallies across the country. The call for “common sense national and state gun safety restrictions” was organized by March for Our Lives, a youth-driven organization first created by students who survived the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.
CONTRA COSTA - North Bay Area Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-05) released a statement Sunday praising the efforts of a bipartisan group of senators that reached agreement on legislation to combat gun violence."Americans are demanding action to help end the mass shootings and the often unreported, daily gun violence," said Thompson, who represents Napa and parts of Contra Costa, Lake, Solano and Sonoma counties. "The bipartisan agreement announced by the Senate today is the first major agreement in the Senate to act on gun violence prevention in 30 years and is an important step to help protect our communities and save lives.""While the deal does not go as far as the House-passed bills, it represents a change in the national sentiment towards gun violence prevention," Thompson said. "We still have more work to do, we can't pass up an opportunity to pass life-saving provisions when we have agreement. I am committed to working with the overwhelming majority of Americans who are desperate for action on gun violence."The proposal includes resources for states to make red flag laws, invests more in children and mental health services, offers more protections for victims of domestic violence, and cracks down on illegal gun sales.
LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — Caltrans crews are working on a fire reduction project on Route 53 in Lake County, said Caltrans District 1.
With warmer temperatures comes increased fire danger and this new project is aimed at curbing some of the fire dangers.
Over the last month, crews have been working in Clear Lake, working their way from Cache Creek Bridge to Olympic Drive, removing brush, dead trees, and ladder fuels to prevent the spread of roadside fires.
The project is expected to continue for several more weeks and drivers are asked to drive with caution in the area.
A vegetation fire just outside of Santa Rosa was limited to two acres. On Saturday afternoon, a fire was reported on Riebli Road in Rincon Valley in a neighborhood that was hit hard by the Tubbs Fire in 2017. Crews quickly responded to limit the fire and contained it within a half-hour, thanks in part to two air tankers. Crews stayed in the area for several hours to put out hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation but there was construction going on at the fire site and a citation had been previously issued to the landowner.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (June 12, 2022) — Contra Costa County’s offices won’t look much different next month than they did the day before the June 7 election, as voters kept the five main incumbents in place. There was also another huge win for Democratic Congressman Mark...
The average gas price in Sonoma County is creeping in the direction of seven-dollars per gallon. It’s now $6.61 for a gallon of regular, up a cent from yesterday. That’s 57-cents higher than just a month ago. To the south, Marin County has $6.68 per gallon, and to the east, Napa County has $6.63. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is at Costco or Safeway, where a gallon of unleaded is $6.09.
Sonoma County wants to hear what you have to say. The tribe promoting the new casino project is doing a preliminary environmental impact report for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Sonoma County plans to submit a response to the proposed project on June 20, including public comments. The state will...
A prescribed burn is set for Saturday in northern Santa Rosa. About 10 acres of a state-owned parcel located to the east of Old Redwood Highway just north of Mendocino Avenue will be burned under the direction of the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The property is right next to the burned Fountaingrove Inn which was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs Fire. The anticipated time for Saturday’s burn is 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. though that may vary depending on weather conditions. A lane closure will be in place in the area to safely accommodate firefighters.
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on June 8, 2022 at 5:00 pm live at the Redwood Valley Grange with a Zoom link as well. The discussion ranged from the effects of the Potter Valley Project on Redwood Valley’s water situation, the priorities of the cannabis subcommittee, and the overgrown vegetation at the Redwood Valley School site.
Whether you've packed your summer schedule full or are looking for more things to do, Sonoma County's got you covered. But why should Wine Country's luxury reputation get in the way of your summer fun? This summer, experience the best of Sonoma County on a budget!
A domestic abuse lawsuit is moving to the trial phase against the Ukiah police chief and Mendocino County, five years after initial complaints were reported. Former Mendocino County deputy probation officer, Amanda Carley, filed a suit against Chief Noble Waidelich and the county in 2017 related to years of alleged domestic abuse. Carley had initially denied the abuse but eventually came forward after moving out of the house the couple had bought together. It is common for victims of abuse to deny the abuse is happening. When she did report the abuse, the county investigated Carley for deceit which led to her demotion within the probation department. Waidelich was a detective at the time and has since been promoted. He is now the Police Chief for Ukiah. The complaint lists 13 causes of action against the defendants, including Waidelich for domestic battery and the county for unjust retaliation. After a court error and dismissal of the defense’s arguments, a judge has set a trial date for September 26th.
(Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) First suspected case of monkeypox discovered in Alameda County. Alameda County health officials on Thursday announced the first suspected case of monkeypox after an area resident tested positive for an orthopoxvirus, which includes smallpox, cowpox and monkeypox. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is currently testing to confirm the monkeypox infection, East Bay Times reports.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- Fire crews have contained a brush fire that was burning for much of the day Friday south of Brentwood in Eastern Contra Costa County on both sides of Vasco Road.The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the fire at around 1:19 p.m. Friday. The wildfire is burning near the intersection of Marsh Creek Road (CA-4) and Walnut Boulevard. The fire is burning on both sides of Vasco Road. Residents are being asked to avoid the area. Vasco Road is closed between Walnut Boulevard and Marsh Creek Road. Crews from Cal Fire, the East Contra Costa Fire...
Students led a gun control protest in downtown Redwood City on Saturday morning, one of several taking place around the Bay Area and more than 450 nationwide as part of the March For Our Lives movement. Students Kaaya Minocha, Lily Arangio, Nicholas Kwok and Christopher Kwok, all of whom have...
The following are the election results for the June 7 primary election for both Contra Costa County and statewide elections. The county has now released its fourth update Friday. Contra Costa County voter turnout has increased from 17% to 26.44% with 186,754 ballots casts. There are 706,257 registered voters in...
