Thousands of Ukrainian civilians trapped in Sievierodonetsk as Russian bombardment continues
As Russia continues its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk, the Ukrainian city’s mayor says that nearly 10,000 civilians are...www.nbcnews.com
As Russia continues its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk, the Ukrainian city’s mayor says that nearly 10,000 civilians are...www.nbcnews.com
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0