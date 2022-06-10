ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of Ukrainian civilians trapped in Sievierodonetsk as Russian bombardment continues

Cover picture for the articleAs Russia continues its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk, the Ukrainian city’s mayor says that nearly 10,000 civilians are...

NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
NBC News

White supremacists are riling up thousands on social media

WASHINGTON — The social media posts are of a distinct type. They hint darkly that the CIA or the FBI are behind mass shootings. They traffic in racist, sexist and homophobic tropes. They revel in the prospect of a “white boy summer.”. White nationalists and supremacists, on accounts...
NBC News

The stench of death is the 'smell of victory' for Ukrainians who guard bodies of Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine — The thick, sticky unmistakable stench of decaying human flesh hangs over a makeshift morgue on the outskirts of Ukraine’s second-largest city. On the dirt, the body of a Russian soldier lies in an open body bag under the beating summer sun, his fatigues soaked with body fluids. Next to him, maggots pick through another soldier’s shriveled skin, exposing his skull.
NBC News

Investigation into government Covid relief distribution and potential mismanagement

RER Solutions was hired by the federal government with a no-bid $750 million contract to help distribute billions of dollars in loans to help struggling small businesses during the pandemic. According to a newly released U.S. House Subcommittee report, the company netted $340 million in “windfall profits” despite assigning the work to six of their employees. Investigators are looking into the companies that distributed pandemic relief money amid revelations that almost 20 percent of the funds may have been awarded to fraudsters. RER Solutions has not been charged with any crime or misconduct, and did not respond to requests for comment.June 14, 2022.
NBC News

President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia amid rising gas prices

President Biden is set to travel to the Middle East, breaking his campaign pledge to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over its human rights record. This comes as gas prices soar in part from the U.S.’s ban on Russian oil exports. The White House denies that the visit will primarily focus on getting the country to pump more oil, but U.S. officials acknowledge oil is a key factor. June 14, 2022.
Reuters

Taiwan condemns Qatar for 'politicising' World Cup amid China spat

TAIPEI, June 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemned organisers of the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday for saying Taiwanese fans may be listed as being from China, and demanded organisers not allow "improper political factors" to interfere in sporting events. The issue is extremely sensitive for democratically-governed Taiwan,...
