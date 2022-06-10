Thousands of Ukrainian civilians trapped in Sievierodonetsk as Russian bombardment continues

RER Solutions was hired by the federal government with a no-bid $750 million contract to help distribute billions of dollars in loans to help struggling small businesses during the pandemic. According to a newly released U.S. House Subcommittee report, the company netted $340 million in “windfall profits” despite assigning the work to six of their employees. Investigators are looking into the companies that distributed pandemic relief money amid revelations that almost 20 percent of the funds may have been awarded to fraudsters. RER Solutions has not been charged with any crime or misconduct, and did not respond to requests for comment.June 14, 2022.

