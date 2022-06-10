ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Co-producer Hamilton says he will not appear in Brad Pitt F1 film

By Abhishek Takle
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOY9m_0g6mxKhF00

BAKU, June 10 (Reuters) - Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton on Friday said he would not appear in a film starring Brad Pitt based on Formula One that the Mercedes racer is co-producing as he does not want it to flop.

Apple TV earlier this week said its studio arm had landed the rights to the feature which will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, director of newly-released blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

It said Kosinski would also produce the movie along with Hamilton, Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman.

"It’s a really cool project," Hamilton told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.

"We’re already working on the script for example ... which is fun, spending good time with Brad which is pretty epic," added the 37-year-old.

Hamilton, the most successful driver in Formula One history, has varied interests outside the sport, including fashion and music and he has even featured in a Christina Aguilera song.

He is also a keen campaigner for human rights, social justice, equality and the environment.

Hamilton, who is currently involved in the making of a documentary about him, said he saw his role as ensuring diversity among the cast and crew.

He also wanted the movie, which Apple TV said would feature Pitt as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie against the titans of the sport, to capture the essence of Formula One.

"I don’t plan to be in it, no," said Hamilton.

"Really my responsibility and something that I take on is just making sure that the cast and the crew in the background is diverse.

"It's really about showing how great this sport really is to people that maybe have never watched it but also making sure that we really keep the real heritage and the true racing spirit in the movie."

He didn't rule out inviting fellow drivers to be a part of it.

"There’s lots of people within the sport who are being a part of this, helping educate those who are trying to create this movie," said Hamilton.

"There’s talk of already how we’re going to capture some of the footage.

"It’s going to take us drivers to be involved in that.

"But we’re not actors ... we don’t want this movie to be crap, which is probably why I’m not going to be part of it also."

Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has an Impressive Talent & Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are 'Very Proud'

Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt might be in the throes of a legal battle over a wine company, but they are united on one front. Their daughter, 16-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is an incredible dancer. Videos surfaced of Jolie-Pitt performing some really impressive hip-hop dance moves to songs like “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran and “About Damn Time” by Lizzo — and her parents are reportedly loving her talent. “Brad and Angie are both very proud,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brad Pitt 'Still Talks To Shiloh & The Twins,' Insider Reveals: 'But They're Not As Close As They Were'

Brad Pitt hasn't been on the best terms with his six kids — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 — over the years, but according to a source, there are a few he keeps in touch with. "He still talks to Shiloh and the twins," an insider told Star magazine, adding that he doesn't speak to three of his kids. "But they're not as close as they were." ANGELINA JOLIE & BRAD PITT'S KIDS ARE ALL GROWN UP — THIS IS WHAT THE FEUDING EXES' SIX CHILDREN ARE UP TO TODAYThese days,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Reclusive Brad Pitt Spends Most Of His Time Alone At Home Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle: Source

Feeling the blues. Brad Pitt's drawn out custody battle with his estranged ex Angelina Jolie is said to be taking a toll on the Hollywood A-lister. Once more of a social butterfly, sources spilled the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star now hardly ever leaves his Los Feliz mansion."Brad doesn't really mingle like he used to," a source dished in the print issue of Us Weekly. "He just has no desire to socialize these days." The embattled actor has been wrapped up in a heated legal battle with the Maleficent star over the custody of their children since their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jerry Bruckheimer
Person
Lewis Hamilton
d1softballnews.com

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Vivienne, has grown and shows it in these images

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They were one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood for more than a decade, being in the focus of flashes and cameras. It was in the year 2004 when the actors fell in love while co-starring “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”which meant a controversy at the time since Jolie had just filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton and pitt he was separating from Jennifer Aniston.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise 'splits from girlfriend Hayley Atwell' weeks after she supported him at Top Gun: Maverick premiere as they decide they're 'better as friends'

Tom Cruise has reportedly split from his girlfriend Hayley Atwell for the second time. The Top Gun: Maverick star, 59, and his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star, 40, have parted ways after recently reconciling following their first split in September of 2021, according to The Sun. A source told the publication,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baku#Mercedes#The Azerbaijan Grand Prix
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Fury: Katie Holmes' 'Vengeful' Ex Relaunched War With Nicole Kidman? Top Gun Actor's Film Studio Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shocked the world when they announced their decision to split in 2001 after being together for 11 years and sharing two children. Up to this day, the former lovebirds continue to confuse their avid followers since neither of them has addressed or revealed what exactly led to their revered Hollywood split.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Parade

Brad Pitt Accuses Angelina Jolie of Harming Wine Brand

Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of deliberately harming his Château Miraval wine brand. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Pitt alleged that Jolie "sought to inflict harm on" him when she sold her interests in the wine brand to a "stranger." That "stranger" is Tenute del Mondo, a wine division of The Stoli Group.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Apple buys Brad Pitt Formula One film helmed by 'Top Gun' director

Brad Pitt's newest film role is very … racy. Apple Studios has acquired a project being co-produced by Pitt's Plan B Productions that's set in the world of Formula One. The movie is set to be directed by "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski and includes seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and "Days of Thunder" producer Jerry Bruckheimer on its production team.
MOVIES
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy