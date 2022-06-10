ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson DeChambeau shuns PGA Tour to join LIV Golf Invitational series

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryson DeChambeau has become the most significant player to turn his back on the PGA Tour and join the fledgling Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. The American, 28, won the 2020 US Open and is in the prime of his career. He has been unveiled the day after the PGA...

www.bbc.com

Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy Slammed for Petty Comment After Winning the Canadian Open

Rory McIlory defended his Canadian Open title last night winning by two shots, afterwards the Northern Irish man was talking to Sky Sports and clearly took objection with the pundits comments on his wedge play. It’s good to see McIlroy back winning and with two majors left to play this...
GOLF
