ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strange and mysterious human-like creature was spotted on...

www.today.com

Comments / 6

Related
TODAY.com

Amarillo Zoo captures image of mysterious animal — what is it?

The Amarillo Zoo is known for its African lions, ring-tailed lemurs, Western diamondback rattlesnakes and wide variety of exotic birds. And now there’s another creature roaming the grounds of the Texas attraction and is quickly gaining attention. There's just one problem: The Amarillo Zoo has no idea what it...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Amarillo, TX
Pets & Animals
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
KWTX

Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and Palo Duro Canyon park personnel are currently working multiple rescues in the canyon. This is due to extremely dangerous heat conditions. Officials are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage and to be sure to stay...

Comments / 0

Community Policy