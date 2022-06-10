22 Of The Best Smoothies We've Made So Far

Whether they're thick and creamy or green and fruity, smoothies are the perfect treat (or even meal!) on any given day.

I probably feel about smoothies the same way other people feel about their morning coffee. I love the process of slicing up fruit, pouring in the milk and ingredients, blending it all up, and getting a friendly hello from the smoothie bubble that pops up from the center of the blender to notify me it's ready to be poured.

Below, we've compiled our very best smoothie recipes that range from tart to thick and peanut butter-filled. Who knows, maybe they'll inspire you to make your own smoothie !

I'm a sucker for bananas in my smoothies. They make everything creamier and a little bit sweeter, almost like I'm drinking a milkshake. Along with oats and milk, this smoothie could stand-in for a pretty wholesome breakfast. Recipe: 3-Ingredient Banana Oat Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

This strawberry creamsicle-esque smoothie is a protein-packed snack in disguise! It's got 8.5 grams of protein per serving, mostly thanks to the addition of ever-dependable Greek yogurt. Recipe: Strawberry Banana Smoothie Meal Prep | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

Sometimes you want a peanut butter cup. Other times, you want this chocolate peanut butter cup cookie smoothie. It's so decadent and rich, you'll wonder if it was the inspiration for the actual chocolate treat. Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

A classic mixed berry smoothie is the perfect way to beat the summer heat. To turn this smoothie into a meal, try adding half a banana, along with some chia and flax seeds. Then garnish with old-fashioned oats. Recipe: Mixed Berry Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

Spinach is every nutritious smoothie's secret ingredient — it adds a ton of vitamins and antioxidants, but takes nothing away from the taste. That's because it's pretty mildly flavored, and any bitterness is easy to cover up with sweet fruit. Recipe: Kiwi Banana Spinach Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

I don't care how many smoothie options there are in the world — if there's a smoothie with peanut butter as an ingredient, that's always the one I'll go for. This one satisfies all the PB fans with a thick concoction that'll take effort to slurp through a straw. No pain, no gain? Recipe: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Protein Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

As if I needed more reasons to buy avocados in massive quantities, this three-ingredient simple smoothie recipe uses half an avocado for extra creaminess. Recipe: 3-ingredient Chocolate Avocado Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

This smoothie is a great way to get all the good-for-you nutrients of Greek yogurt, spinach, and bananas. For added taste and antioxidants, don't be shy with the spinach. Recipe: Greek Yogurt Green Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

To reduce the water content of this smoothie, you could try freezing your blueberries and sliced banana and dropping them into your blender. Either way, this antioxidant-packed and naturally sweetened mix will taste like a much-needed afternoon pick-me-up. Recipe: Blueberry Banana Spinach Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

One-and-a-half whole cups of berries make this a good-for-your-gut, simple smoothie recipe that's sweet and refreshing. Want less tart? Swap the Greek yogurt for some normal yogurt. Recipe: Probiotic Berry Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

Here's a smoothie so tasty, mildly sweet, and healthy that even your little ones can partake. It even has a bit of ginger for an added zing. Recipe: Immunity-Boosting Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

It's got zero actual Snickers in it, but it's the next best thing. Top it off with some crushed peanuts, and you've got yourself a rich smoothie that'll make you feel like you're on vacation. Recipe: Snickers Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

Why have a cup of brewed coffee when you can have this chocolatey, caffeinated smoothie? It's the kind of creamy, rich jolt of caffeine that'll accelerate you into the afternoon. Recipe: Java Chip Caffeinated Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

This simple, nostalgic smoothie takes less than five minutes to make but will help you exceed your daily fruit intake. It's a win-win. Recipe: Strawberry Banana Raspberry Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

The best part about this smoothie? You get to slice up a mango and scrape the remaining leftover fruit off the skin, over your kitchen sink, like any responsible adult would. Recipe: Orange Mango Carrot Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

Apart from having the most beautiful pastel green color, this smoothie is equal parts sweet, minty, and refreshing. With a book in one hand, this smoothie in the other, and the sun streaming through my open window, the world feels just a little bit lighter. Recipe: Cucumber Apple Mint Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

I know Almond Joy isn't everyone's favorite Halloween candy, but this smoothie makes me wonder if that was just a result of poor execution. The combined flavors of chocolate, almond, and coconut were always meant for a smoothie, and this recipe is delicious proof of that. Recipe: Chocolate Almond Coconut Protein Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

There's nothing like the flavor of a ripe, juicy peach to usher in that summer feeling. This smoothie tastes just like a creamsicle, but with none of the anxious rush to lick the drips before they dribble down your arm. Recipe: Peach & Orange Cream Protein Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

If you're craving this smoothie but don't have the time to freeze a bunch of sliced fruit, simply buy it frozen at the grocery store. It might taste even fresher! Recipe: Pineapple Orange Mango Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

Spinach, vanilla protein powder, coconut milk, and your favorite juicy fruits blend together for this smoothie that's just one cocktail umbrella away from being a holiday in a glass. Recipe: Tropical Green Protein Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co

Just because it's a smoothie doesn't mean it can't have a bit of visual flair. Layer bits of smoothie blended with increasing amounts of berry, and there you have it — a beautiful ombré smoothie. Recipe: Ombré Smoothie | Shop This Recipe tasty.co