How gas prices have changed in Cleveland, Tennessee in the last week

The York Institute Dragons saw their deep playoff run come to an end on Friday in a 33-0 loss to Tyner in Chattanooga. After the Dragons’ quick first possession, Tyner opened the scoring on their second play from scrimmage to take a 7-0 lead. Then on the ensuing kickoff, York fumbled on the return and the Rams recovered and took it all the way to the end zone, giving the home team a two-possession lead in a blink of an eye.

JAMESTOWN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO