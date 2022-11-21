How gas prices have changed in Cleveland, Tennessee in the last week

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wacker Charleston Makes the ChamberThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving ConcludesThe Charleston ChatterCalhoun, TN
Spotlight on Bowater Credit UnionThe Charleston ChatterCalhoun, TN
Upcoming Events, Follow-Ups, & "No Meeting" NovemberThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber
Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
Chattanooga, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The Anderson Co. High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Anderson Co. High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
WDEF
Missing Catoosa County Teen Found
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)-A 13 year old boy that went missing in Catoosa County has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says that 13 year old Logan Jordan Mason, who had went missing Thursday, has been found. He had disappeared from the area around State Line Road and Biscayne...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy.
WDEF
Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes
Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
WDEF
Firefighters draw water from Tennessee River to battle Suck Creek Road flames
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A variety of fire agencies battled a blaze this evening along the Tennessee River near the gorge. It happened at a home at 1907 Suck Creek Road just before 8PM. A driver noticed the smoke and flames coming from the house and called it...
Loudon County rollover crash blocks I-75 lanes on Thanksgiving
A multivehicle rollover crash on I-75 in Loudon County on Thanksgiving caused hours of delays as crews worked the scene.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Dragons Shut Out By Tyner To End Season
The York Institute Dragons saw their deep playoff run come to an end on Friday in a 33-0 loss to Tyner in Chattanooga. After the Dragons’ quick first possession, Tyner opened the scoring on their second play from scrimmage to take a 7-0 lead. Then on the ensuing kickoff, York fumbled on the return and the Rams recovered and took it all the way to the end zone, giving the home team a two-possession lead in a blink of an eye.
chattanoogapulse.com
EPB Unveils Annual Holiday Windows Downtown
EPB welcomes the community to visit the annual Holiday Windows display at its main office in downtown Chattanooga and across the street in Miller Park. The free public display will be open through Friday, Jan. 6. “The holidays are a time for us to come together as Chattanoogans in the...
WTVCFOX
Home is a total loss after fire in Hamilton County Wednesday night, HCOEM says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A home in Hamilton County is a total loss after a fire on Suck Creek Road Wednesday night, Waldens Ridge Emergency Management says. A home was completely engulfed in flames in Hamilton County Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM).
wvlt.tv
Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co.
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in the Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 South in Loudon County, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Raymundo Carreon, from Sweetwater, was driving a 1994 Ford E15 Van when he ran off the road to the left....
Your Guide to the Last Week of High School Football Playoffs
The TSSAA Playoffs continue Friday, November 25 as teams across Tennessee battle for the final spots in the BlueCross Bowl state football title games. Championship games in all nine classes will be held Dec. 1-3, 2022 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. The matchups for the Division II title games on Thursday, Dec. 1 have been […] The post Your Guide to the Last Week of High School Football Playoffs appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
Shelby Reporter
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth
CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
chattanoogacw.com
Apartments in East Brainerd evacuated after firefighters find elevated CO levels Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It could have been a whole lot worse. But no one was hurt after a carbon monoxide (CO) scare at apartments in East Brainerd in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A release says a resident at the Meridian at Hamilton Place...
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
fox5atlanta.com
Leslie Allen Jordan Way: Chattanooga renames street after beloved actor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The city of Chattanooga, is honoring native son and beloved actor Leslie Allen Jordan, renaming a street after him. Jordan, known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" and his happy-go-lucky social media presence, died last month at the age of 67. He was on his way to a filming of "Call Me Kat" when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed. He died at the scene.
