How gas prices have changed in Jackson, Tennessee in the last week

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
WBBJ
North Madison County road to close temporarily next week
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A northern Madison County road is being temporarily closed next week. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on November 28, Old Medina Road will be closed at the railroad just north of the Forked Deer River near Bakers Chapel Road. They say traffic that uses Old Medina...
WBBJ
Police investigating shooting in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a late-afternoon shooting. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about this around 5 p.m. Friday of a large police presence in north Jackson in an area along Old Hickory Blvd. between the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass and Wallace Road. Witnesses nearby told our...
localmemphis.com
West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/18/22 – 11/21/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in Memphis
A man that does online sales has a beef with the United States Postal Service in Memphis, claiming it has lost 38 packages he has mailed out. One man is not happy because his packages keep getting lost in the mail in Memphis, TN.
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — The Haywood County sheriff said an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
WBBJ
Lisa Lewis
Services for Ms. Lisa Lewis, age 53 of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 3:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Lewis, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Lisa-Lewis-5/#!/Obituary.
WBBJ
Local judge receives sentence over DUI charge
JACKSON, Tenn. — On August 17, a Madison County General Sessions court judge was arrested. Back in August, Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. was arrested on two charges. One being a DUI and second being in possession of a handgun while under the influence. Around 1:30 p.m., Harvey was seen...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 1