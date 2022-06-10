ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Next Stage of N. Elm Street Road Project Begins June 13

Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 4 days ago

Beginning at 9 am Monday, June 13, N. Elm Street will be closed between Smith Street and Bessemer Avenue due to waterline replacement work. The job, which will run 24/7, is expected to continue through July 30.

Access to businesses along this part of N. Elm will remain open.

Detour signs will be in place; see map. Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

This job is the second stage of work that will progress along N. Elm, eventually concluding at its intersection with Cornwallis Drive.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfbGo_0g6mYin400

