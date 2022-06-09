ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy admits he'll watch LIV Golf as JT "pleased" with suspensions

By Ben Smith
golfmagic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRory McIlroy admitted he plans to “see what all the fuss is about” and watch the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series after starting strongly in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open. McIlroy, 33, carded an opening round of 4-under 66 at St. George’s Golf & Country...

www.golfmagic.com

