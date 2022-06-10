ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Two rescued from chocolate tank at M&M plant in Pennsylvania

By Ryan King
 3 days ago

T wo people were rescued from a chocolate tank at a Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania , on Thursday.

Authorities cut a hole in the tank to evacuate the workers and brought them to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said, according to WHTM. Details about how they fell into the tank, whether it was filled with chocolate at the time, or the extent of the victims' injuries were not immediately clear.

"We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site," a spokesperson for Mars told CNN.

One of the victims was moved to the hospital via helicopter and the other by ground transport, according to the outlet. The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, per WHTM.

The factory produces a number of sugary products, such as M&Ms and Dove chocolates. It is located a little over 10 miles from Hershey, which is home to Hersheypark and Chocolate World.

An entourage of ambulances and other first responders converged on the scene and rescued the first victim at approximately 3:10 p.m. and the second by 3:25 p.m. local time.


The Washington Examiner reached out to a Mars spokesperson for comment.

