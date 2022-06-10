ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria concerns

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kait Newsum
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05XQTd_0g6m7Pbv00

WASHINGTON ( WHNT ) — Nearly 905 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products are being recalled due to concerns of listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday.

The Northern Tier Bakery, LLC. in St. Paul Park, Minnesota is recalling the following packaged salad products that were produced between May 18, 2022, and June 8, 2022

US product recalls on pace for record high
  • 4-oz. plastic packages of SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 6/9 and 6/11 represented on the label.
  • 4.3-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16 represented on the label.

The products that are being recalled will have an establishment number “ EST. 19860 ” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to a news release , the company discovered the problem and immediately notified FSIS that the firm’s product sampling resulted in a positive for Listeria monocytogenes .

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating of these products. The FSIS encourages anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

Infant formula shortage expected to continue through the summer

Symptoms of Listeriosis are listed as:

  • Fever
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Stiff neck
  • Confusion
  • Loss of balance
  • And convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms

The FSIS recommends if anyone has these items in their refrigerators to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man charged in Hattiesburg shooting sues city, police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The mother of a man charged in connection to a Hattiesburg shooting filed a lawsuit against the City of Hattiesburg, the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD), the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, “unknown police officers,” “unknown defendants” and “unknown news media.” William Jones III, 23, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

5-year-old shot, killed inside vehicle on Bailey Avenue in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced early Monday morning that Robert Jackson was captured. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a five-year-old was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened during a domestic altercation between […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boyfriend indicted for killing woman’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after officers said he killed his girlfriend’s son during an argument over money, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened last year in July in the 800 block of Randle Street. Investigators said 18-year-old Zaqune Harris got into an argument with Michael Robinson, 32, over […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Saint Paul Park, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
WJTV 12

Juvenile hit by car in Biloxi, woman turns herself in

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman turned herself in to the Biloxi Police Department in connection to a hit and run that left a juvenile boy injured on Monday, June 13. Biloxi police said they responded to the scene around 9:58 a.m. on Beach Boulevard. They said the boy had been hit by a car. […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Two men killed in interstate shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men died in an interstate shooting that happened during a chase from Holmes to Yazoo County on Friday, May 27. The Yazoo Herald reported three men from Holmes County were driving on the interstate around 5:00 p.m. when the driver claims another car pulled beside them and began shooting […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Horn Lake couple wins $100K Powerball prize

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Horn Lake couple won a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11 Powerball drawing. The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay. The winning numbers drawn […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

3rd suspect arrested for shooting death of 12-year-old in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced a third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 12-year-old Adrian Hawkins McDougles. Maurice Collins, 20, was arrested on Monday, June 13. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Collins was inside a black Toyota Avalon when Adrian and his brother, Onterrio, were shot while walking […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Listeria Monocytogenes#Turkey Meat
WJTV 12

Vicksburg man arrested for receiving a stolen car

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was arrested in connection to a car theft. The incident happened on Friday, June 10 before 2:30 p.m. on Cherry Street. The victim told police a silver 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara had been stolen earlier in the day. Police said the vehicle had been parked with the keys […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

“Mr. Fix It” sentenced for scamming Rankin County neighbors

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced the man known as “Mr. Fix It” pled guilty to one count of false pretense. A judge sentenced Jamie Ladell Sullivan to 10 years with five years suspended in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Once Sullivan is […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WJTV 12

‘He could’ve died!’ mom says after 16-year-old’s brutal beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family is seeking answers after they say a 16-year-old boy was brutally beaten by a group of teens and a woman in Orange Mound. Terrance Raymond’s mother Bernice Talley says a video shows him hospitalized and badly beaten. “He could’ve died,” she said. The scare happened Friday night. Terrance was at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Perry County deputies arrest man with heroin, marijuana edibles

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A traffic stop on Highway 98 and Highway 29 led to Perry County deputies seizing illegal narcotics this weekend. Investigators said the traffic stop happened on Friday, June 10. During the investigation, the deputy seized what is believed to be more than seven grams of heroin and more than 300 […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Doctor shares why he thinks COVID cases are rising

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Health officials say people going outdoors and not taking safety precautions are leading to a surge. “People are flying. People are traveling from location to another not wearing masks, not social distancing, not using those precautions we were using earlier. This new exposure, this increased […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Sunflower County woman pleads guilty to stealing money from food program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, June 14, State Auditor Shad White announced that the former executive director of the non-project On Track pled guilty to fraud in Sunflower County. Special agents from the State Auditor’s Office arrested Carol Jackson in August 2021. She was supposedly administering a Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) program meant […]
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg doctor offers advice amid surging COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi have made a major jump, and it’s causing concerns for health officials. Over the weekend, COVID-19 numbers reached more than 1,500 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), cases have been slowly rising since April. Dr. Mark Horne, MD, at South Central Regional Medical […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman accused of shooting man during fight in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said a man was shot during a domestic altercation on Monday, June 13. Officers said they responded to a shooting around 3:15 p.m. on Main Street. They said a man and woman were involved in a domestic dispute that left the man shot in his leg. Police said he […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting brother at Warren County campground

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are investigating after a man was allegedly shot by his brother during an argument. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened at the Battlefield Campground on Interstate 20 Frontage Road on Sunday, June 12. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said one of the brothers shot the other in […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy