ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria concerns

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kait Newsum
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2Kgh_0g6lw1TX00

WASHINGTON ( WHNT ) — Nearly 905 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products are being recalled due to concerns of listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday.

The Northern Tier Bakery, LLC. in St. Paul Park, Minnesota is recalling the following packaged salad products that were produced between May 18, 2022, and June 8, 2022

Kansas girl earns every Boy Scout merit badge, a rare feat
  • 4-oz. plastic packages of SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 6/9 and 6/11 represented on the label.
  • 4.3-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16 represented on the label.

The products that are being recalled will have an establishment number “ EST. 19860 ” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to a news release , the company discovered the problem and immediately notified FSIS that the firm’s product sampling resulted in a positive for Listeria monocytogenes .

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating of these products. The FSIS encourages anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

The cost of gasoline the year you started driving

Symptoms of Listeriosis are listed as:

  • Fever
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Stiff neck
  • Confusion
  • Loss of balance
  • And convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms

The FSIS recommends if anyone has these items in their refrigerators to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Crash sends motorcyclist over bridge in S. Charleston

UPDATE (6:58 p.m. June 11): Dispatch has confirmed the motorcyclist is injured and being transported by EMS. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A motorcyclist fell off a bridge in South Charleston after crashing on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatch says that a motorcycle accident happened at 6:40 p.m. on the Kenneth R. Hess Bridge above the […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-64

UPDATE (6:03 p.m. June 11): Both westbound lanes of I-64 are back open. CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on I-64 on Saturday. Kentucky State Police report that a motorcyclist struck a deer at mile marker 160 near the Olive Hill exit of I-64. Both westbound lanes of […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

4-year-old dead after shooting in Portsmouth

UPDATE (7:51 p.m. on Monday, June 13): 13 News is learning new details about a deadly shooting that happened just before midnight on Sunday. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer says that Zsailynn Conley was with a parent on the porch of a home on Grant St. when he was fatally shot in the chest area. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Saint Paul Park, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
WOWK 13 News

Names involved in Tornado murder released

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police have identified a man they say was murdered at a home near the Lincoln-Kanawha County line Friday evening.  According to troopers, Gary Linville, 68 of Tornado, was found dead inside his home in the Coal River Road area of Tornado.  Andrew Jones, 65 of Tornado, was arrested […]
TORNADO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Logan Co. man sentenced for selling meth to undercover informant 5 times

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant multiple times. Court documents and statements report that Rodney Alexander Minter, 62, of Logan, admitted he sold about 46 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover informant on five different occasions in 2020 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Where are the most power outages in the Tri-State?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With powerful storms coming through, you may wonder where the most power outages are? You can view here what county has the most. AEP is reporting these counties have more than 200 power outages as of 9:44 p.m. on Monday, June 13: West Virginia – 23,490 County Customer Outages Boone 667 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Listeria Monocytogenes#Turkey Meat
WOWK 13 News

Missing teenager reported out of Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County deputies need help locating a missing teen. Deputies say that Carl Wes Baker, 17, was reported missing around 5 p.m. on Friday. They say he is approximately 5’10, and 227 pounds. He was last reported as wearing a sleeveless WVU shirt, jeans, and camo boots. If you have […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted in Charleston murder captured in Florida

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting death that happened this weekend is in custody. According to Charleston Police, Meeko Harris, is in custody in Osceola, Florida. He is wanted in the Mountain State on 1st-Degree murder and wanton endangerment charges in connection to the death of James Daugherty, 27. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Heat advisories are in place in the Tri-State

Starting Tuesday there are heat advisories and excessive heat warnings already in place for most of the region. Heat is considered a form of severe weather so please take steps to mitigate the impact of heat on yourself. The heat index could jump above 100, all the way up to 110 in some areas so […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WOWK 13 News

Power outages create huge risk during Tri-State heat advisory

UPDATE (1:33 p.m.) According to Appalachian Power, employees and contract workers are still working to assess damage after heavy wind, rain and lightning on Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Director of Communications, Phil Moye, says that about 73,000 customers were left without power at the height of the storm and that the majority of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Jamaican man in WV to be deported after illegal reentry into the US

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Jamaican man pleaded guilty Thursday to the reentry of a removed immigrant and was placed in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation proceedings. Court documents and statements report that Edwin Hugh Douglas, 53, of Kingston, Jamaica, admitted that ICE agents found him in a Parkersburg, West […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mason PD suspends water rescue

UPDATE (4:37 p.m. June 12): The man has been found and is safe. The water rescue and search have been suspended as there is no further evidence that someone jumped off the Mason Bridge. UPDATE (12:14 p.m. June 12): Mason Police Department has released information about a person of interest in this case. Mason PD […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire in Poca closes Route 62

POCA, WV (WOWK) — A residential fire has closed down Route 62 on Saturday. Putnam County dispatch reports that a building caught on fire in the 1200 block of Charleston Road. They say no one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. Bancroft, Eleanor, Poca, and Winfield Volunteer Fire Departments responded and […]
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Gallia County drug bust leads to four arrests

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Four people were arrested in Gallia County on Tuesday for drug trafficking. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Department obtained a warrant to search property in the 4000 block of State Route 141. Once at the property, deputies located a loaded semi-automatic handgun, illegal narcotics and cash. Deputies arrested Marco Delgado as […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

MacCorkle Ave back open after crash in South Charleston

UPDATE (2:22 p.m. June 12): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave are back open. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash involving a minor shut down all but one westbound lane of MacCorkle Avenue on Sunday. Kanawha County dispatch says that there are reported injuries and one car had passengers who were trapped in their […]
WOWK 13 News

Heat wave lingers until weekend

(WOWK) — The hot conditions will continue until the weekend and as of Tuesday, it looks like things will cool down without much in the way of rainfall. The heat index will likely be in the triple digits again on Tuesday afternoon and evening, topping out around 105. Once again this has prompted excessive heat […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy