Science

Viral "Dark Matter" Could Help To Mitigate Climate Change

technologynetworks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deep dive into the 5,500 marine RNA virus species scientists recently identified has found that several may help drive carbon absorbed from the atmosphere to permanent storage on the ocean floor. The analysis also suggests that a small portion of these newly identified species had “stolen” genes from...

www.technologynetworks.com

technologynetworks.com

Pathways Identified That Can Make Crops More Resilient to Flooding

Extreme weather phenomena are on the rise worldwide, including frequent droughts and fires. Floods are also a clear consequence of climate change. For agriculture, a flooded field means major losses: about 15 percent of global crop losses are due to flooding. As part of a collaboration between Freiburg, Utrecht in the Netherlands, and other institutes, Junior Professor Dr. Sjon Hartman from the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS - Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies at the University of Freiburg, has now discovered that a signaling molecule can make plants more resistant to flooding. The gaseous plant hormone ethylene causes the plant to switch on a kind of molecular emergency power system that helps it survive the lack of oxygen during flooding. The team had previously demonstrated that ethylene sends a signal to the plant that it is underwater. Pretreating the experimental plants with the hormone improved their chances of survival. The results, which appeared in the journal Plant Physiology, should help to combat waterlogging and flooding in agriculture and, for example, to develop resistant plant varieties.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

We know heatwaves kill animals. But new research shows the survivors don’t get off scot-free

Extreme heat waves can cause birds and mammals to die en masse. But it’s more common for an animal to experience relatively mild heat stress that doesn’t kill it. Our new findings suggest that unfortunately, these individuals can suffer long-term health damage. Our study, published today, describes how exposure to hot and dry conditions can damage the DNA of nestling birds in their first few days of life. This can mean they age earlier, die younger and produce less offspring. We focused on a population of purple-crowned fairy-wrens – a small endangered songbird from Northern Australia. The findings suggest unless the wrens...
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Luminescent Gel Created With Applications From Counterfeiting to Biosensing

Trinity scientists have taken inspiration from nature to create luminescent, self-healing gels with a suite of potential applications ranging from bank note counterfeiting to next-gen bio-sensing and imaging. Crucially, the scientists have been able to introduce guanosine (a molecule that plays many important metabolic roles in our cells) into these...
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Aspirin May Help Slow Down Colorectal Cancer Evolution

Cancer starts when cells start dividing uncontrollably. Scientists have known that taking aspirin can help protect against the development of colorectal cancer – cancer afflicting the colon or rectum – but the exact reason aspirin has this effect has been mostly a mystery. In a new study published...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Life Science Sample Tracking and Management

Ziath has published a new catalogue that provides an informative technical introduction to its extensive range of innovative readers, scanners, software, automated tube selectors and accessories for tracking and management of life science samples. Over the last two decades, Ziath has established itself as a global leader for sample tracking...
SOFTWARE
technologynetworks.com

Unlocking Smoother HPLC Method Transfer

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is one of the mainstay techniques in an analytical chemistry lab. However, a key challenge in highly regulated laboratories is when scientists must switch from one HPLC system to another, or exchange methods between different labs and sites. The process of transferring a method to the receiving HPLC system involves checking and adjusting multiple parameters such as instrument settings and configurations. If this is not carried out carefully, the receiving instrument and method might produce results inconsistent with the original system in terms of retention times and peak shapes for the analytes of interest, ultimately rendering analysis unreliable. Conversely, making method adjustments can lead to lack of compliance with regulator validated analytical protocols. In this article, we review the main challenges with method transfer and highlight how advanced HPLC technologies can help smooth this transition.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

AI Distinguishes Cancer Cells From Healthy Ones

When it comes to identifying patterns in mountains of data, human beings are no match for artificial intelligence (AI). In particular, a branch of AI called machine learning is often used to find regularities in data sets – be it for stock market analysis, image and speech recognition, or the classification of cells. To reliably distinguish cancer cells from healthy cells, a team led by Dr. Altuna Akalin, head of the Bioinformatics and Omics Data Science Platform at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association (MDC), has now developed a machine learning program called “ikarus.” The program found a pattern in tumor cells that is common to different types of cancer, consisting of a characteristic combination of genes. According to the team’s paper in the journal Genome Biology, the algorithm also detected types of genes in the pattern that had never been clearly linked to cancer before.
CANCER

