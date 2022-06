Authorities have a warning about another scam hitting computer screens of residents in the Southern Tier and Central New York. Complaints have been made recently involving a Tech Scam where the victim gets a pop-up message on their computer or in email that says “Threats Detected” and has a “tech line” phone number for assistance. The caller is then told to make payments for services via gift cards.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO