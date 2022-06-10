Which Bears players are under the most pressure in 2022?

The Chicago Bears are in a difficult position ahead of the 2022 season. They’re in the middle of a rebuild — or retooling, as new general manager Ryan Poles likes to call it — under a new regime.

With that in mind, there are a handful of players who will be facing immense pressure in 2022, where the Bears’ future success is dependent upon their contributions and development this season.

Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts on the players under the most pressure heading into the 2022 season. While there’s one very obvious choice, there are some other notable names brought to the table.

Alyssa Barbieri: WR Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney hasn’t done anything to make anyone question his place on the roster, but he finds himself under pressure as the Bears’ new WR1 heading into the 2022 season. Mooney, a former fifth-round pick, is coming off a 1,000-yard season where he emerged as Chicago’s top wideout. But he also had the added benefit of Allen Robinson being the focal point for opposing defenses. Now, Mooney will be the guy opposing defenses are gunning for, and he’ll have to step up in what’s an otherwise unproven and underwhelming receiving corps. While Mooney will be Justin Fields’ top option this season, there’s concerns about whether Mooney can be considered a WR1 option.

Brendan Sugrue: QB Justin Fields

Maybe I’m taking the low-hanging fruit, but Justin Fields is far and away the player with the most pressure, in my opinion. Young quarterbacks who were high draft picks already have an immense amount of pressure put on their shoulders, but it’s even greater in Fields’ case. He was selected by a regime who was shown the door after his rookie season and now must win over the new one. That’s not to say general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus aren’t buying into him, but it’s still an additional hurdle that has to be cleared.

Fields needs to take a significant step in his development this season as the unquestioned starter to show he’s the franchise quarterback many believe he can be. He showed flashes during an up and down rookie season, but now it’s time to put it all together with a (hopefully) more competent coaching staff. It’s rare for former first-round quarterbacks to succeed under new regimes that took over after their rookie seasons but Fields has the chance to be the exception.

Ryan Fedrau: QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields is under a lot of pressure. If he has a good year, the future looks bright in Chicago. If Fields struggles, the fans and media will start to question his future as the Bears quarterback.

Chicago’s offense is weaker than they were last season. The lack of weapons and rebuilding offensive line will put Fields in a tough spot. A lot is expected from him, but with a full rebuild in effect, he might take longer to find success than other quarterbacks in his draft class.

Pressure creates diamonds. It’ll be interesting to see what we see in Fields’ second season.

Nate Atkins: S Eddie Jackson

The most expensive player on defense had trouble tackling and covering wide receivers in 2021. In a new system with a revamped secondary, Eddie Jackson needs to deliver. He hasn’t had an interception since 2019. On defense, Jackson surrendered 17 yards per completion last year, allowing quarterbacks to achieve a passer rating of 143.6. The hope is that he’ll return to form in the Eberflus’ 4-3 defense.

The Bears haven’t always put Jackson in a position to succeed. Following his contract extension, they took away what he does best by asking him to play in the box. He’s never been a physical defender, so it was an odd role. But, last year he was moved back to deep safety and was beat deep often.

Adding rookie Jaquan Brisker allows Jackson to play deep safety and stay out of the box. But unless he looks like the Eddie Jackson of 2018 and 2019 (8 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles), his time in Chicago is likely coming to an end.

