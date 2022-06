Somewhere between a week or two ago a rumor started circulating on Facebook that Twin Falls schools were going to be changing their restrooms over the summer. The rumor stated that all restrooms would become gender-neutral, but there would be individual bathrooms in the school for those that were not comfortable using a gender-neutral bathroom. In the same rumor, it was stated that parents had not been notified and that the school had made this decision without consulting the parents. It left many parents of students upset and left many scratching their heads. If you scroll through some of the local rants and raves you will see that it created an uproar online. The school board has responded to these rumors and has clarified its stance.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO