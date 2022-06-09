ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathleen M. Comstock, 70

Cover picture for the articleKathleen Mae Comstock, 70 of Redding Lane died June 5, 2022, at her home after a long illness. Devoted wife and mother born in Portland, Maine on February 3,1952. She was the daughter of Leander and Lillian (Pond) Mingo. A 1971 graduate of Laconia High School. In 1980 she...

Kennith D. Brock, 78

LACONIA — Kennith “Ken” D. Brock, 78, was born in San Antonio, Texas. He passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Concord Hospital-Laconia following complications due to recently diagnosed lung cancer. Ken graduated from Texas A&M University, his beloved alma mater, with B.S. and M.S. degrees....
LACONIA, NH
'Pitcher' THIS! exhibit at Meredith Fine Craft Gallery in June

MEREDITH — This June the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will be hosting an exhibit titled “Pitcher” THIS!, a feature all about pitchers and similar vessels. They can be used for sangria, lemonade, iced tea, cream, maple syrup, and more. Featured in this...
MEREDITH, NH
76-year-old man dies in Alton boating incident

ALTON — Donald Longhi, 76, was pronounced dead after he was discovered unconscious in a boat in Alton Bay early Monday morning. “The facts as I understood them was, was [Longhi] was out fishing by himself in the early morning and he had some sort of medical issue, lost control of his boat, but was able to get it under control,” said Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois. “A passerby stopped and found him unconscious.”
ALTON, NH
Summer safety tips for seniors

Temperatures are rising as summer approaches. While many families enjoy the sunshine, it's crucial to remember to check on older family members and their health. Seniors are more sensitive to heat and have difficulty maintaining body-temperature management. Consequently, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are more likely to occur. Here...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Gilford Library presents 'The Jeju 4.3 Incident: An untold story of the Korean War on June 14

GILFORD — The Gilford Library is hosting presenter (and staff member) Sarah Watson as she guides visitors through an untold story of the Korean War on Tuesday, June 14 at 2 p.m. After 35 years of Japanese occupation, local and foreign interests sought to rebuild and fill the power vacuum on the Korean peninsula. In the years following World War II, these competing interests and Cold War politics played themselves out on Jeju, Korea’s largest island. The ensuing conflict would result in the deaths of an estimated 10% of the island’s population, but for the next fifty years, residents could not speak of the tragedy without fear of persecution. Join Sarah, who has lived on Jeju Island for multiple years, for a guided virtual tour of the Jeju 4.3. Peace Park, a museum and memorial park that commemorates the incident.
GILFORD, NH
Rep Travis OHara: He’s running for state rep in Belmont to voters a choice

It is an honor to serve all 23,917 constituents in Laconia and Belmont. It saddened me when building maps for redistricting I acknowledged that there was no way to keep this floating seat due to population shifts. This seat is an anecdote of my life, born and raised in Laconia and now raising my family in Belmont. With that said, I know Laconia has a very diverse set of voters and I hope citizens of the City on the Lakes realize my votes were cast with the whole community in my mind, even if you disagreed with the vote.
BELMONT, NH
Rep Richard Littlefield: He puts students and success-filled education over systems

Esser funds were used to renovate a destroyed bathroom at Laconia High School. Seniors at Laconia high were given master keys and racial slurs were made over the intercom. Students at Laconia Middle School go to school every day and have to deal with bullying and harassment from peers while administrators refuse to demand respect from students.
LACONIA, NH
‘It could be disastrous’: Congressional inaction on COVID aid worries health care leaders

A sign at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Concord directs patients toward a drive-thru testing area for COVID-19 last month. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) As COVID-19 cases increase, just two residents at Strafford County’s 229-bed nursing home have tested positive this year. County administrator Ray Bower attributes that to a robust testing program paid for with federal money.
STRAFFORD COUNTY, NH
AG won’t charge ex-Gilford chief, citing lack of evidence

GILFORD — An investigation into former Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee has ended after investigators concluded that the evidence collected during the probe was insufficient to bring criminal charges. The state Attorney General’s Office’s conclusion of the six-month investigation was announced in a letter to Gilford Town Administrator Scott...
GILFORD, NH

