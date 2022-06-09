Kathleen M. Comstock, 70

GILFORD — The Gilford Library is hosting presenter (and staff member) Sarah Watson as she guides visitors through an untold story of the Korean War on Tuesday, June 14 at 2 p.m. After 35 years of Japanese occupation, local and foreign interests sought to rebuild and fill the power vacuum on the Korean peninsula. In the years following World War II, these competing interests and Cold War politics played themselves out on Jeju, Korea’s largest island. The ensuing conflict would result in the deaths of an estimated 10% of the island’s population, but for the next fifty years, residents could not speak of the tragedy without fear of persecution. Join Sarah, who has lived on Jeju Island for multiple years, for a guided virtual tour of the Jeju 4.3. Peace Park, a museum and memorial park that commemorates the incident.

GILFORD, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO