I-75 reopens after crash involving 2 tractor-trailers shuts down southbound lanes

I-75 southbound shut down after crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers said I-75 in Sumter County has reopened after a major crash Friday morning.

11:15 a.m. update:

Troopers confirmed southbound lanes of I-75 have reopened in Sumter County.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Original report:

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 is causing major traffic backups in Sumter County.

Troopers said the crash involves two tractor-trailers and injuries have been reported.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The crash occurred on southbound I-75, just south of County Route 476.

I-75 southbound shut down after crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

The crash occurred around 8:48 a.m. near mile marker 313.

Traffic is impacted on both sides of the interstate, with a Life Flight helicopter being flown in to transport the injured.

It’s unclear how long I-75 southbound will be shut down.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and traffic is being diverted at exit 314 to County Route 48.

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage of this crash on Eyewitness News.

©2022 Cox Media Group