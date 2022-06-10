I-75 reopens after crash involving 2 tractor-trailers shuts down southbound lanes
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers said I-75 in Sumter County has reopened after a major crash Friday morning.
11:15 a.m. update:
Troopers confirmed southbound lanes of I-75 have reopened in Sumter County.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
Original report:
A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 is causing major traffic backups in Sumter County.
Troopers said the crash involves two tractor-trailers and injuries have been reported.
The crash occurred on southbound I-75, just south of County Route 476.
The crash occurred around 8:48 a.m. near mile marker 313.
Traffic is impacted on both sides of the interstate, with a Life Flight helicopter being flown in to transport the injured.
It’s unclear how long I-75 southbound will be shut down.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and traffic is being diverted at exit 314 to County Route 48.
