Sumter County, FL

I-75 reopens after crash involving 2 tractor-trailers shuts down southbound lanes

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 8 days ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers said I-75 in Sumter County has reopened after a major crash Friday morning.

11:15 a.m. update:

Troopers confirmed southbound lanes of I-75 have reopened in Sumter County.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Original report:

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 is causing major traffic backups in Sumter County.

Troopers said the crash involves two tractor-trailers and injuries have been reported.

The crash occurred on southbound I-75, just south of County Route 476.

The crash occurred around 8:48 a.m. near mile marker 313.

Traffic is impacted on both sides of the interstate, with a Life Flight helicopter being flown in to transport the injured.

It’s unclear how long I-75 southbound will be shut down.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and traffic is being diverted at exit 314 to County Route 48.

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage of this crash on Eyewitness News.

