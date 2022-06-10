ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Placer County to open two cooling centers

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith high temperatures projected over the next few days, Placer County will open two cooling centers on Friday evening to help residents battle the heat. Placer County’s Auburn Library at 350 Nevada Street will extend its hours on Friday, June 10, until 8 p.m. The Stewart Community Hall...

City of Colfax reviews Placer transportation needs and sales tax measure concept

The Colfax City Council received a presentation June 8 from the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency (PCTPA) regarding challenges and needs. PCTPA Executive Director Mike Luken shared one challenge facing transportation is filling the gap in funding. Luken noted Placer has more than $3 billion in planned transportation infrastructure needs over the next 30-40 years, with $2 billion paid by the building community through impact fees and more than $1 billion remaining unfunded.
COLFAX, CA
actionnewsnow.com

All power restored in Shasta, Tehama counties on Tuesday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to the Pacific Gas and Electric customers in Shasta and Tehama counties, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage affected customers in Mill Creek, Mineral, Mountain Gate and Millville. PG&E says its preliminary determination is that the outages...
SHASTA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rancho Fire containment reaches 30%, remains at 700 acres

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 8:20 A.M. JUNE 14 UPDATE - Containment of the Rancho Fire has increased to 30% as the fire remains at 700 acres, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Previous evacuation orders remain in effect. CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit reports it has destroyed 10 structures and damaged...
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County Evacuation Order reduced to warning

UPDATE 8:17 P.M.: Evacuation order for Zone 531 reduced to evacuation warning. This is for residents who live on Condor Road in Oroville. Butte County, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for residents living on Condor Road in Oroville due to a wildfire burning in the area.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Lockdown lifted at CAL FIRE station north of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The lockdown at the CAL FIRE Butte County Station 41 off of Highway 99 has been lifted. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies contacted a man after receiving reports that he had a shotgun and shots were fired. Deputies contacted the man who was...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County Marine killed in helicopter training crash

United States Marine Corps Capt. John Sax was one of five Marines killed in an Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crash during training June 8 near Glamis in Imperial County, California. Sax graduated from Granite Bay High School in 2007. “It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter June 8-12: People behaving badly and problems on the lake

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for June 8-12, 2022. June 8. Biting...
QUINCY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom firefighters snuff Kay Ct. structure fire

Multiple units from the Folsom Fire Department are on scene of a structure fire at 512 Kay Court. Firefighters have knocked down the exterior portion of the fire that began extending into a neighboring property and are working to fully extinguish the fire in the home of the primary fire.
FOLSOM, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area COVID Surge Leveling Out?

The latest COVID surge in the Bay Area appears to have peaked as cases have stopped rising, but those numbers remain very high. In the East Bay, news of rising COVID numbers in Contra Costa County are keeping businesses looking to rebound from the pandemic on their toes. One of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
kuic.com

Solano County Animal Shelter Offering FREE Pet Adoptions For Summer!

We are kicking the summer off right! Join us at the Solano County Animal Shelter for FREE adoptions for all animals (over 6 months of age)! Dog license is still applicable for adopters from Solano County. To check out our adoptable animals go to: https://www.solanocounty.com/…/anima…/adoptable_pets.asp. Adoptions are sponsored...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 36 reopens in Tehama County after mudslide

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif., MONDAY UPDATE: - Highway 36 reopened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 5:20 P.M. SUNDAY UPDATE - Part of Hwy 36 is closed around three to four miles west of Hwy 32, just east of Highlands Ranch, due to a mudslide, according to Caltrans. There is a one way...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Highway 26/49 Intersection Control Improvement Project

The Public Open House will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Mokelumne Hill Town Hall, 8283 Main Street, Mokelumne Hill, California 95245. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) proposes to improve the safety of the intersection on State Route 26 and State Route 49 in Calaveras County in the census-designated town of Mokelumne Hill. A collision report from the California Highway Patrol and a traffic investigation conducted by Caltrans District 10 Traffic Safety Branch identified a pattern of broadside collisions at this intersection. Two alternatives—a Build Alternative and a No-Build Alternative—are being proposed. The Build Alternative proposes to build a roundabout, and the No-Build Alternative would leave the intersection in its current condition.
MOKELUMNE HILL, CA
Plumas County News

Alternative Route: Remember that Oroville Quincy Highway is open

A Meadow Valley resident wants to remind Plumas News readers that an alternate route west is available in the wake of the Highway 70 closure. What he described as the “back route to Oroville,” the roadway that begins as Bucks Lake Road and farther along becomes the Oroville Quincy Highway, is open. He said he made the drive the morning of June 13 with no issues. The only restriction this morning was a “short one lane stretch controlled by stop lights” when one gets to the Butte County side of the roadway.
MEADOW VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters battling residential structure fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters are battling a residential structure fire in Willows, according to the Willows Fire Department. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said traffic in control went into place just after 5 p.m. on Plumas Street. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
WILLOWS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rotary of Auburn blood drive needs donors

Appointment slots remain open for the Rotary of Auburn Blood Drive from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. The blood drive will be held at the Rotary Club of Auburn, 471 Maidu Dr. Due to a severe shortage, there is a critical need for blood. This is also...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Coroner Identifies Woman Who Died After A Medical Emergency At Folsom Lake

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A 30-year-old woman died after she fell off a personal watercraft at Folsom Lake over the weekend. California State Parks officials say, around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, they got a report of a woman and two other people falling off their watercraft in Folsom Lake. A Good Samaritan managed to help the three get back onto their vessel and guided them to the Brown’s Ravine launch ramp At some point while on the way to the launch ramp, officials say the woman lost consciousness. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department deputies were at the launch ramp and immediately started CPR. Medics soon took over and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. 30-year-old Ariel Pittman was later pronounced dead, officials say. An exact cause of death is still unclear. State Parks officials say Pittman was wearing a lifejacket at the time, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Metro Fire challenged by burning Tesla

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, Sacramento Metro Fire arrived at a wrecking yard where a Tesla was fully engulfed in flames and when firefighters attempted to extinguish the electric vehicle the fire would reignite, according to Metro Fire. Metro Fire said that the fire started in the battery compartment and that there did […]

