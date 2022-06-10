Refugee Services of Texas to host World Refugee Day celebration

Big Brothers Big Sisters recently celebrated its 95th anniversary in Dallas, with more than 100 alumni of the program in attendance. Those in attendance included former parents, Littles, and Bigs from across the state of Texas. Some former Bigs and Littles reconnected for the first time in 50 years, and the event highlighted the generational impact of mentoring on the lives of those children and families BBBS serves. Those in attendance represented the families, board members, children, staff, and volunteers that have helped change countless lives through the power of one-to-one mentorship over the past 95 years.

