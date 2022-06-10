ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Refugee Services of Texas to host World Refugee Day celebration

Cover picture for the articleWorld Refugee Day is June 20, so Refugee Services of Texas will be hosting celebrations in Dallas and Fort Worth on June 18. World Refugee Day is an annual...

