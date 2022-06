Carleen Foley and Donna Page, after 40 and 38 years respectively, are retiring from Placer Elementary School in Loomis, both spending their final years teaching kindergarten. "It's been a very rewarding career," Foley said. She recalls her first day as a kindergarten teacher after several years of teaching eighth-grade. She asked her kindergartners to write their name on their paper only to find that they didn't yet know how to pick up a pencil, let alone write their name. Page grew up in Loomis. She was instrumental in the creation of developmental kindergarten. Page also coordinated the shipment of 500 knapsacks and teddy bears to a school in Manhattan, N.Y. after the 9/11 attacks.

LOOMIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO