Missing man last seen in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in a released video clip. Authorities state that on June 7, 2022, at 4:19 pm, an unknown black male entered Starbucks located at 1528 Walnut St approached the counter and took money from the tip jars. He then told the employee to open the cash register, or he would shoot him. The male held his hand behind his back but never displayed a weapon. After refusing the suspect’s demands the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction. Stolen was approximately $10 from the tip jars and there were no injuries during this incident.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO