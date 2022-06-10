ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Missing man last seen in Northeast Philadelphia

By Doc Louallen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last...

Missing teen last seen weeks ago in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy last seen on May 24, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Michael Nieves was last seen on the 5100 block of Cottage Street around 8:00 am. Nieves was last seen wearing blue pants, black sneakers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Steals Military Bike Worth $100K, Philly Police Say

Philadelphia Police are searching for a man who they say stole a military prototype bicycle worth $100,000. On Saturday, at 7:01 a.m., an unidentified man broke through the backdoor glass window at Christini All Wheel Drive Bicycle at 611 North 2nd Street, police said. The man then stole a $100,000 military 1996 prototype bike and fled the area, according to investigators.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Teen shot in the back of the head on East Westmoreland Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Fairhill that left a teen girl and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting occurred on the 300 block of East Westmoreland around 4:37 am Sunday. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed in the back of her head....
Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two men in North Philadelphia Sunday. The incident happened on the 2800 block of North Taylor Street around 7:47 pm. According to police, an unidentified man was shot in the head inside a building by an unknown shooter....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police: Man shot near front door of home in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot just feet from the front door of his North Philadelphia home Monday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Bonsall Street from 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters...
Missing 13-year-old boy last seen at Shawmont School

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 8, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Ali Morse was last seen on the 500 block of Shawmont Avenue around 4:00 pm at school. Morse was last seen wearing a dark blue polo...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Woman shot in the head inside a East Parkside home

Woman survives gunshot wound tells police who the shooter was. Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police believe they know the individual responsible for shooting a woman Saturday in the city’s East Parkside section. The incident happened on the 4100 block of Cambridge Street around 1:42 am. According to police, a 33-year-old woman...
WFMZ-TV Online

3 charged in carjacking at Bucks gas station

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Three men are facing charges after trying to steal a car at one gas station, then carjacking someone at another gas station before crashing in Bucks County, authorities say. It started just before 7 p.m. Monday at the Shell gas station on Route 611 in Doylestown...
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Police make arrest in last week's Southbridge shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington that left a man in critical condition last week. Wilmington Police arrested 40-year-old Aaron Cryor, and charged him with First Degree Assault and two other charges in the shooting on the 1300 block of A Street on June 4, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Police Search for Robbery Suspect in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in a released video clip. Authorities state that on June 7, 2022, at 4:19 pm, an unknown black male entered Starbucks located at 1528 Walnut St approached the counter and took money from the tip jars. He then told the employee to open the cash register, or he would shoot him. The male held his hand behind his back but never displayed a weapon. After refusing the suspect’s demands the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction. Stolen was approximately $10 from the tip jars and there were no injuries during this incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Another Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in North Philadelphia has left one man dead and another injured on Sunday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2800 block of North Taylor Street just before 8 p.m. Police say a man was shot in the head and killed. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 7:59 p.m. A 30-year-old man was shot once in his left knee and once in his right foot, according to police. The man was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Police say they recovered a weapon, but no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

