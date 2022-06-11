ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Teens Killed In ATV Crash In Solano County Were Winters High School Students

By Christopher Baker
 2 days ago
SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – An ATV crash in Solano County involving three boys ended with two of them dying.

Winters High School confirmed Friday that the two boys who died in the crash were students there. They were identified as Noah Lichwa and Michael Bazan, both 14.

California Highway Patrol says the three boys were riding the ATV Thursday afternoon when they crashed into a tree on Margaret Lane near Winters.

Two of the teens were pronounced dead at the scene. The third, age 15, was not seriously hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

K Asth
3d ago

How horrible!💔 Praying for the suffering families and friends of these 3 boys. Praying for good judgment and the safety of all our youth as they get out of scholl and start their summer activities. 🙏🙏🙏

Maureen McGlynn
2d ago

Out prayers go out to the families of these children. We also want to thank our CHP Officers who dealt with such a sad situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy