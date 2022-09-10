Your Full Moon Horoscope For September Is An Endless Ocean Of Emotion, So Dive Right In

It’s time to be gentle with yourself and surrender all your fears and any of your doubts The plot is thickening in astrology and your full moon horoscopes for September 2022 are encouraging us to embrace harmony. Answer its call for balance between your will to be productive in your everyday life and your need for rest, retreat and release. It’s time to dive into the emotions you’ve been repressing, because this full moon takes place in sensitive, intuitive and heartfelt Pisces. Take a deep breath, as you’re about to explore the deepest parts of the ocean.

However, it also opposes the sun in analytical, practical and pragmatic Virgo . Take a moment to reflect on this Mercury-ruled archetype, because the house ruled by Virgo in your birth chart shows where you’re prone to being more hands-on and somewhat of a perfectionist. Virgo season has been bringing emphasis to what needs to be critiqued and/or improved in your current reality. Be it a strenuous work schedule that’s been depleting your energy, or perhaps a lack of confidence stemming from something you’re tirelessly trying to master, Virgo season is here to help you put necessary systems into place. There’s always room for improvement, but this upcoming full moon in Pisces is urging us to take a much-needed breather.

With that said, the full moon will reach its peak at 17 degrees Pisces on September 10 at exactly 5:58 a.m. ET. Remember, the full moon phase is a moment of completion, celebration and culmination . It occurs when the sun sits directly opposite from the moon. As mentioned, this sun vs. moon opposition is illuminating a lack of equilibrium, specifically with regard to our emotional and physical reality. Another way to look at the astrological axis of Virgo and Pisces is by recognizing that both of these zodiac signs are symbolic of the balance in exchange; it is the axis of heaven and earth. This combination of earth (Virgo) and water (Pisces) is equivalent to the way one fuses their spiritual reality with their tangible reality. How can you cultivate your spiritual gifts both for yourself and for the greater good?

Sitting in a boundless conjunction with Neptune—planet of universal love, dreams, forgiveness and surrender —your full moon moment will unfold as the “opening the emotional flood gates,” because it is presenting you with an opportunity to heal both yourself and those who may have wronged you once upon a time. Hypersensitive and emotionally charged, this energy of this lunation is also encouraging you to recharge your energy and reconnect with spirit , whether it be through acts of compassion or while tapping into your creativity. So, despite having the sun currently highlight what needs to be critiqued, improved and/or completed, the full moon wants you to take a step back from the responsibilities that have been burdening you.

Check in with your higher self, and clear your mind. Get some rest, and steer away from needing to overanalyze things. Your intuition could come across as a mixed signal, but only if you’re prioritizing the specific details of a situation, as opposed to allowing the answers to arrive in due time. Sitting in a harmonious aspect with freedom-loving Uranus —the planet of chaos, innovation and unexpected breakthroughs—this full moon could bring significant epiphanies, and powerful insight you weren’t expecting. If you’re willing to remain open and wholeheartedly accept what the divine has in store, the magic of this full moon will make itself known.

If you want to understand how the full moon in Pisces will affect you, read the horoscope for your sun sign , moon sign and rising sign below. Hint: Think back to the new moon in Pisces that took place back in March 2022. It will give you a more three-dimensional understanding of how it will impact your life, one way or another.

How The Full Moon In Pisces Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

Take a step back from the monotony of your day-to-day routines, and reflect on the value of your daily rituals and devotions. How are you maximizing your productivity levels in a personal and professional way? Nothing wrong with being a go-getter with an action-packed schedule, as long as you’re not neglecting your mental, physical and spiritual well being in the process. This full moon is presenting you with an opportunity to reconnect with your higher self, and tap into your intuition. Does your current routine align with where you are spiritually? Something significant could be illuminated for you at this time, so try to steer away from over analyzing the details, so these divine messages can flow to you with ease. If you’re stressing themes surrounding your financial stability, the consistency of your faith may surprise you.

Taurus

When you dream about the future, what do you see? If there has been something holding you back from exploring your horizons, and discovering in the infinite possibilities that surround you, this year’s full moon in Pisces is here to set you free. Be it an exciting work venture, or a creative collaboration with individuals who share similar aspirations and visions, you are being called to lean into the magic of these experiences, without any doubts or fears. There is something serendipitous at play when it pertains to your social networks and general sense of belonging in the world, as the moon will conjunct Neptune via your eclectic 11th house of individual freedom. Luna will simultaneously harmonize with freedom-loving Uranus in your sign, giving you the green light to tap into your inner rebel, and break free from societal structures keeping you stagnant.

Gemini

Alexa, play “Congratulations” by Post Malone! Your successes are a hard-earned blessing. When you reflect on your past, and all that you’ve achieved in your professional life thus far, how do you feel? One thing’s for sure, and it’s your ability to nurture and cultivate the foundation of your dream job. The question is, are you basking in the fruits of your labor, and celebrating your wins, or are you inhibiting yourself from experiencing the moments you’ve worked so hard for? Maybe you’re depending on the validation of a parental figure, or perhaps dancing around the desire to take a leap of faith. Either way, you’re being called to remove the rose-colored glasses that have been deceiving you from owning the starring role of your life. Detox from old paradigms… but more importantly, rid yourself of the unconscious projections that have been blocking your view of the future.

Cancer

Change is the only thing that’s constant, and the foundation of your belief systems is no exception. This year’s full moon in your sister-sign Pisces will touch down on the most exhilarating house in your chart, as the ninth house governs your worldly pursuits, spiritual wisdom and your journey to self-discovery. Whether it be with regards to your peers, or the home and family you aspire to have someday, the cosmos is urging you to surrender the need to validate those in your immediate environment, and/or entertain another individual’s false perception of you. Your philosophy is unique, and the wisdom you bring to the masses is truly innate. Follow your inner compass, and try to steer away from the petty accusations and/or observations that may have clouded your judgment once upon a time.

Leo

Your empathy and compassion is boundless when it comes to those you love, but some hiccups in the financial realm could be triggering confusion and/or power struggles between you, and a significant other. Whether it be personally or professionally, this Neptune-ruled full moon is bringing emphasis to matters of “give and take,” as well as any fear or ambiguity surrounding a lack of resources and/or the details around a financial investment. There’s no use in dwelling on the uncertainties, especially when the fear could potentially manifest into something in the long run, so try to avoid the need to stress the unknown. More importantly, take this time to reflect on the foundation of your connections, and source(s) of income. Don’t lose sight of your individual value system.

Virgo

Sounds like a total cliche, but this lunation has “energy vampire” written all over it. After all, with the moon sitting together with boundless Neptune in Pisces, not to mention via your seventh house of agreements, compromise and significant others, it’s important to remember that there’s a fine line between having compassion for someone vs. simply being taken advantage of. Steer away from those who deplete your energy. And if you’re confused about whether to commit to an agreement, make sure you’re considering your time and energy in the process. Are your personal goals and belief systems aligned with that of your significant other? While in harmony with Uranus, your perception of someone is bound to change spontaneously, so don’t judge a book by its cover.

Libra

If things have felt overbearing or stagnant in your day-to-day, the fog is about to be lifted under this Neptune-ruled full moon. Remember, the planet of dreams (Neptune) knows no boundaries, so if you’ve been feeling imprisoned and burdened by your current routine or responsibilities, this lunation is not only bringing an intention you previously set to fruition, but also shedding light on the areas where you’re needing to prioritize your mental, physical and spiritual well being. This has everything to do with the way you’ve been investing your time and energy, but with spontaneous Uranus in the mix, there could also be some unexpected breakthroughs with regards to your financial resources. You’d be surprised how fulfilling a small shift in your routine can be.

Scorpio

Don’t let the fear of other people’s judgment intimidate you from embodying your magical self-expression. Sitting alongside dreamy Neptune, this month’s full moon in Pisces is dissolving the boundaries that unconsciously block you from succumbing to your heart’s desires, and/or basking in the infinite musings of your vivid imagination. Be it a creative passion project or a love interest you can’t stop fantasizing about, this lunation is igniting your solar plexus, and leading you back to your heart space. While in a harmonious sextile to revolutionary Uranus, surrendering to your glimmering inspirations and unique

Sagittarius

Has there been an elusive fog weighing over your emotions as of late? Maybe it’s with a close relative, or a prominent authority figure who triggered a sense of confusion within you. Either way, this Neptune-ruled lunation is bringing emphasis to the areas that lack firm boundaries, specifically when it pertains to your ability to express your innermost feelings, without feeling harshly judged by someone of authority in your life. If this energy feels intuitively deceptive and/or manipulative, take a moment to call your power back. In harmony with rebellious Uranus, this may or may not require a routine revamp and/or restructuring in your day-to-day life.

Capricorn

Re-read the message, and don’t be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve. Whether it be a friend or a close relative, this Neptune-ruled moon will bring light to some unspoken feelings occurring within your immediate environment. Be it a false narrative or an outdated perception, you’re likely taking a closer look at what you may have been unconsciously projecting onto others. Illuminating energies and messages surrounding a close relative and/or friend may require your discernment at this time. Take a step back from the narrow belief systems, and allow yourself to have more empathy. Sitting in a harmonizing aspect to electric Uranus, having an open mind could bring a positive change of heart.

Aquarius

The consistency of an ongoing connection with spirit is equally as rewarding as it is validating, and your unique set of beliefs is under the spotlight of this emotionally charged lunation. If you’ve been unconsciously placing your values in the back-burner, for the sake of keeping up with a particular way of being—be it personally or professionally—this lunation is encouraging you to reconnect with the people, places and relationships that ground you with love, and stability. The same goes for those of you stopping yourselves from wholeheartedly sharing your resources and/or energy with those you hold dear to your heart. Are you committed to the journey that comes with this connection, or the facts that bring you two together.

Pisces

This magical full moon is glimmering through the sky in your name, and something you’ve previously manifested is simultaneously coming full-circle. Celebrate your blessings, and express your gratitude. This is especially true when it pertains to your significant other, as well as those you call close friends. Intuitive and emotionally charged, you’re being called to show yourself, and the people around you more compassion. How can you continue to meet others half-way without losing sight of your unique spirituality in the process? Luna’s sweet sextile to rebellious Uranus could bring the unexpected, but staying true to your genuine POV is also liberating.

