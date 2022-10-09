Your Full Moon Horoscope for October Is Hyping You Up & Encouraging You to Be Your Best Self

It’s time to step into your authenticity and show up for yourself. Taking the lead and finding the will to compete will always require a certain amount of courage, but your full moon horoscopes for October 2022 are giving you the green light! After all, this full moon is in Aries. Allow this bold and powerful lunation to bring you the clarity and momentum you need to move forward. What era of your life are you ready to transition out of? Celestially fueled by the brilliant spark of Mars in Gemini, this month’s full moon in Aries is here to open your mind to the infinite possibilities, and illuminate a brand-new path that lies ahead.

Governed by red-hot Mars —planet conflict and passion—the best way to understand the impenetrable essence of Aries is by acknowledging the fact that its cardinal fire is powerful enough to initiate an entire journey through the zodiac. And while fellow cardinal signs—Cancer, Libra, Capricorn—initiate new cycles of life, Aries’ fire sign qualities have everything to do with the magic of fertility. After all, the first day of Aries season is always the first day of spring! Looking at this fire sign in a literal way can also put things into perspective, so imagine the blatant audacity and fearlessness required for Aries legend, Lady Gaga, to rock that meat-covered dress at the 2010 VMAs. I digress… but I rest my case. Here’s what you should know about the upcoming full moon in Aries:

The moon is symbolic of our intuition, inner foundation and shadow self, so when it reaches its full moon phase each month, it puts a spotlight on everything that’s been hidden from our conscious mind. Luna also sits directly across the sun during this time, highlighting what lacks balance between our inner and outer world. The emotional tides in our bodies also rise, which makes us more sensitive to our surroundings than usual. On a brighter note, the full moon can also be a time of celebration, culmination and completion.

This month’s full moon will take place on October 9 at 4:55 p.m. ET at exactly 16 degrees Aries. Sitting in close proximity to Chiron retrograde , what this lunation is illuminating could feel bittersweet given the wounded healer’s influence, but it’s not as bad as it looks. On the contrary, there are other aspects working in our favor, so don’t be discouraged. Naturally, anything involving Chiron has to do with a wound and/or emotional trigger we carry within ourselves… and in the case of Aries, this “trigger” relates to our personal autonomy.

Despite the discomfort that could come with confronting these vulnerabilities within ourselves, recognizing what they are and where they stem from brings us closer to our authentic nature, and individual truth. The good news is, the sun will be sitting alongside Venus in Libra , presenting us with an opportunity to share, connect and relate to those who genuinely have our best interest at heart. In other words, this is equivalent to your “when all else fails” moment, as you are being reminded of the support you have around you, whether you were aware of this or not.

This is especially significant to consider with Mars in Gemini, given that this transit is notorious for being fickle, distracted and overly analytical. So, opening up to your friends and family about what it is you’re personally going through can actually turn out to be quite rewarding—at least when it comes to getting genuine feedback. Keep in mind, Mars is also in harmony with Saturn retrograde and the sun, which helps us set ideas in motion and find our sense of direction, despite the sensory overload brought to you by Mars in Gemini.

Are you ready to speak up, and stand up for what you believe in? Read your full moon horoscope for your sun sign , moon sign and rising sign below. Hint: Think back to the new moon in Aries that took place back in April 2022. Your full-circle moment is now loading.

How The Full Moon In Aries Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

Happy full moon, Aries. Luna is gleaming brightly just for you, and though the influence of Chiron retrograde in your sign could have you feeling blue, you are being encouraged to confront and make peace with the thoughts that may have been burdening you. Recognizing the shadowy attributes of your perspective and combative nature can be both healing, and insightful. Fortunately, with the sun sitting alongside amicable Venus in your relationship sector, you have the support of your peers, friends and significant others now more than ever. Being self-aware is part of your strength, but it’s about time you acknowledged how brave and inspiring you are.

Taurus

You’re finding the courage to confront what you’ve been sacrificing, Taurus. Luna will reach its peak in Aries, while sitting together with Chiron—via your subliminal 12th house of healing, closure and inhibitions—while Mars (its ruler) sizzles through your second house of money and personal gain. All in all, this lunation is putting a spotlight on everything from your financial burdens to the unconscious energies that have been bogging you down for way too long. Luckily, with the sun conjunct your ruler, Venus—via your sixth house of daily devotions and health routines—the cosmos is not only supporting you, but also reminding you to show yourself a little more love.

Gemini

You’re making a dazzling impression, so go on and take the lead, Gemini. The full moon will touch down in Aries, bringing closure and clarity to your socially conscious 11th house of community and future visions, while sitting alongside Chiron retrograde. And with the moon’s ruler, Mars, turning up the heat in your sign, themes surrounding your sense of belonging in the world are top of mind. In any case, this lunation is asking you to reflect on what’s been hindering you from confidently sharing your sparkling intellect, and being your most authentic self in the community. If not now, when? The sun is sitting alongside charming Venus, giving you all the more reason to celebrate your wins.

Cancer

In the words of Beyoncé, you dreamed it, you worked hard, now own it, Cancer. A fiery full moon will ignite your 10th house authority, bringing emotional emphasis and an overall sense of completion to energies surrounding your professional life, and reputation in the world. Granted, while sitting alongside Chiron, you may find yourself reminiscing on past burdens, or perhaps feeling inhibited in the public eye. However, this is where this lunation is urging you to confront your fears and insecurities, so you can rise above it and move forward. Mars’ journey through your secretive 12th house is also shedding light on what’s been hidden from your conscious mind, namely when it pertains to communications and exchanges in the workplace.

Leo

Keep your eyes on the prize, Leo. The moon will reach its peak of fullness in Aries—via your expansive ninth house of worldly pursuits—all while conjunct the wounded healer, Chiron, which is where things may feel bittersweet. For instance, with the moon’s ruler, Mars, sizzling through Gemini and your 11th house of community affairs and future visions, this lunation is putting a spotlight on what’s been hindering you from stepping into your fullest potential, and taking the necessary risks. Maybe it’s a belief system or an outdated philosophy; the good news is, with the sun and Venus dazzling through Libra—your immediate environment—you’re being encouraged to connect and collaborate with your peers for support, and validation.

Virgo

Has there been an equal amount of give and take within your intimate unions, Virgo? There will be a revelatory full moon in Aries touching down on your eighth house of mergers, mutual gains and energetic exchanges, while sitting alongside Chiron retrograde. During this time, you’re being called to confront the connections and commitments that no longer resonate with you, in order for you to set yourself free. These residual energies could have something to do with your authority figures, or professional employers/colleagues that aren’t respectful of your boundaries. Fortunately, with the sun conjunct Venus in Libra, you’re being reminded of your talents, abilities and owning up to your self-worth in the process.

Libra

Be honest with yourself, Libra. After all, with this Mars-ruled full moon activating your relationship sector, all while its ruler lights up your ninth house of worldviews, you could be coming to terms with the fact that you and a significant other aren’t necessarily on the same page. Naturally, the moon’s close proximity to Chiron retrograde could feel emotionally heavy, but instead of sweeping things under the rug, you’re being encouraged to speak up and stand up for what you believe in, while others of you learn to hold space for your partner’s unique perspective. Could be vice versa, but what’s fair is what, right? The sun is conjunct Venus in your sign, making harmony top of mind.

Scorpio

Call back your energy, and take a chill pill, Scorpio. The moon will peak in Aries, while alongside Chiron, via your sixth house of daily rituals, work routines and health habits. What’s the rush? Are you in some sort of race? If you’ve been overworking yourself and taking on too many responsibilities, this lunation will step into make it known. After all, with the moon’s ruler, Mars, lighting up your eighth house of intimate unions, you’re more than likely prioritizing acts of service, as opposed to tending to your own garden. Meanwhile, the sun and Venus are partaking in some sweet R&R via your 12th house of solitude, so what are you waiting for?

Sagittarius

Express yourself, Sagittarius. This is especially true with a fiery moon lighting up your fifth house of love, passion projects and performance, but while alongside Chiron retrograde, you may find yourself feeling more reluctant to take the extroverted route. Could this have something to do with a friend, partner and/or work colleague? With Mars (the moon’s ruler) sizzling through your relationship sector, you could be extra preoccupied with competition or petty gossip… and if this happens to be what’s inhibiting you, the full moon will be sure to point it out. On a brighter note, the sun and Venus will be dazzling your 11th house of community, so find your soul tribe and tell the haters to kick rocks.

Capricorn

Things may or may not be running smoothly at home, but this doesn’t mean it’s solely up to you to make things right, Capricorn. The moon will peak in Aries, while alongside Chiron retrograde, via your fourth house of family matters and emotional foundations. Are there emotional burdens resurfacing from your past? The moon also rules your relationship sector, so chances are you may be more argumentative—perhaps even about petty details—thanks to the influence of Mars. That said, if work routines are becoming an issue, or perhaps getting in the way of your personal life, it may be time for a change. Luckily, the sun and Venus in Libra are fully supportive of your decision.

Aquarius

If you’re prioritizing the way you’re being perceived by the people around you, then you’re simply not being authentically yourself, Aquarius. For instance, the full moon will touch down in Aries—via your third house of communication and immediate surroundings—all while making a conjunction to Chiron retrograde. Is something or someone in your inner circle making you feel insecure? With the moon’s ruler, Mars, sizzling through Gemini, you could be hyper-focusing on the petty gossip, or the small talk surrounding you. This could be the result of a decision you made recently, but you’re in luck as the sun conjunct Venus is fully supportive of your unique belief systems, which encourages you to open up and share your thoughts.

Pisces

You’re recognizing your worth, and prioritizing your value, Pisces. Be with regards to your source(s) of income and/or what brings you emotional fulfillment, you’re being encouraged to speak your truth, and ask for what you deserve without guilt or shame. As it is, the moon rules your fifth house of celebration, which means you probably earned it. However, given that it will conjunct Chiron retrograde—via your second house of comfort, money and stability—all while its ruler (Mars) sizzles through your family sector, you could come to find that you’re repeating patterns from your past, or feeling burdened to meet the expectations of your upbringing. The sun conjunct Venus says to lean on your S.O. for support, love and validation.

