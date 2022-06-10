ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Let’s Talk Greene County (6/10/2022)-Jefferson Matters Events Team Chair Philip Heisterkamp

By Coltrane Carlson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber...

Guthrie County Supervisors Certified June Primary Election

The Guthrie County Supervisors met on Tuesday. The Board approved certifying the results of the June 7th primary election along with approving the compensation time payout for Chad Herron in the facilities and Rob Tallman in secondary roads departments as presented. The Board also discussed the workers compensation renewal with...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Thomas Jefferson Gardens to Host Busy Friday Happenings

There will be lots going on at the Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County on Friday. The day begins with a free Java and Juice event from 9:30-10am. The public is invited to the Thomas Jefferson Gardens to learn more about the non-profit organization and their upcoming events and activities.
JEFFERSON, IA
Jefferson City Council Sets Three Public Hearings

The Jefferson City Council met Tuesday night in regular session. The Council set three public hearings at 5:30pm on June 28th. One was for the plans and specifications for a water main improvement project on Russell Street from Highway 4 to the wastewater treatment plant. The second public hearing was for the plans and specifications of the City Hall front entrance improvement project. Both projects have a July 7th bid opening date. The final hearing was for the status of funded activities for a project at 200 East State Street, as part of the Community Development Block Grant process.
JEFFERSON, IA
Cooling Center Locations In Dallas County During Extreme Heat

As the extremely warm temperatures continue throughout this week, there are locations in Dallas County for people to cool off. Various cooling centers in Dallas County include the Perry, Adel, Dallas Center, Minburn and DeSoto Public Libraries and Dallas County Emergency Management Specialist Josh Heward talks about how these places serve as cooling centers.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Jefferson Garden Club Donates Planters

A recently completed project in downtown Jefferson continues to see improvements. The Jefferson Garden Club recently donated $800 to purchase six planters that are located on the north end of Arch Alley, the north alleyway of the square. The planters match the other style of the other planters throughout the downtown area and the flowers and other plantings are also the same.
JEFFERSON, IA
Reawakening History By Telling Our Stories This Thursday In Perry

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will be hosting the next program in the Reawakening History by Telling Our Stories series this Thursday in Perry. The program will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Carnegie Library Museum and will focus on the topics of loss and hope. The program will be presented by Pam Jenkins who is a Professor Emerita, University of New Orleans and a Hometown Heritage Board Member.
PERRY, IA
Adel City Council Approves 2022-23 Non-Union Wages

The Adel City Council approved the fiscal year 2022-23 non-union wages at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Council approved the 2022-23 non-union employee wages, a third floating holiday for all applicable non-union employee leave banks on July 1st and the new police union wages and additional floating holiday to develop a memorandum of understanding with the police union for July 1st.
ADEL, IA
Heartland Bank in Jefferson to Host Grand Opening Tomorrow

In a little over two months since its ribbon cutting, Heartland Bank has scheduled a public open house tomorrow. The bank first located to Jefferson in February of 2020 at 200 East State Street in Jefferson. Business Development Officer Scott Weber talks about the move from where they were to where they are now in the Greene County Development Corporation West Business Park on Highway 4.
JEFFERSON, IA
Panora City Council Approves Additional Action On Loan Agreement

The Panora City Council met Monday. The Council approved a proposal to enter into a general obligation loan agreement and combined loan agreements with the police vehicles purchased. The Council approved a pay date change for Levi Johnson to June 21st, revision to the EMS standard operating guidelines relating to...
PANORA, IA
Greene County School Board to Decide on Student Discipline in Closed Session

The Greene County School Board will meet tomorrow night. The meeting will begin with a closed session to discuss a student expulsion or suspension. Then under old business, the Board will consider for approval the second reading of a revised board policy for certified employee substitute teachers and discuss the student construction program regarding possibly building a new house next school year.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Adel City Council To Consider Fiscal Year 2022-23 Non-Union Employee Wages

The Adel City Council will consider approving the fiscal year 2022-23 non-union wages at their regular meeting tonight. Also, the Council will discuss the recent employee retention and attraction efforts and proposals, discuss the next steps and path forward for a proposed lab or administration building for the new wastewater treatment facility and consider approving a third floating holiday for employee leave banks.
ADEL, IA
New Way To Stay Up To Date With The Perry Chamber Of Commerce

Throughout the year the Perry Chamber of Commerce has many activities and there is a new way for people to keep in touch with them. The Perry C.H.A.T. stands for Chamber Happenings Around Town and Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says it has been a few years since people have had access to a quick and easy way to stay in the know with Chamber activities and now people can get something weekly.
PERRY, IA
Perry Schools Looking At Additional Elementary Gym

At their June meeting the Perry School Board discussed the need for an additional elementary gymnasium. Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks says the elementary school has been offering one physical education session every six days for a student. Wicks says for other classes they are offered two sessions including art and music in six days.
PERRY, IA
Three Dallas County Schools To Perform At IHSMTA Showcase This Weekend

Perry, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn and Dallas Center-Grimes students will make their way to the Des Moines Civic Center for the Iowa High School Musical Theater Award Showcase this weekend. For ADM, they will perform “Freaky Friday” which received awards including Distinguished Scene for “Women and Sandwiches,” and Michael Payne received an award...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Transition From Cool To Hot Temperatures Put Strain On Crops

The latest warmer spring weather in the Raccoon Valley Radio listening area might put strain on some crops. Guthrie County Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt says that there should be enough moisture still in the ground from last week’s rainfall to rapidly grow soybean and corn crops with the current warmer temperatures. He says this large growth could cause some problems.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Update Perry Elks Lodge To Host Flag Day Celebration At Elks Lodge Location In Perry Due To Warm Temperatures

The Perry Elks Lodge #407 will host an event tomorrow in Perry that will help celebrate Flag Day and the public is welcome to attend. The Perry Elks Lodge #407 will celebrate Flag Day beginning at 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Elks Lodge location in Perry due to the forecasted warm temperatures. All Elks Lodge members and the general public are welcomed to attend the event and the Flag Day celebration has been required by the Elks’ Grand Lodge for more than a century now.
PERRY, IA
Jefferson City Council to Consider Payment for Additional Soil Testing at Animal Shelter Site

The Jefferson City Council will meet tomorrow night. The Council will set several public hearings, including the plans and specifications for the Russell Street water main improvement project, the plans and specifications for the City Hall entrance improvement project, and the status of funded activities for the 200 East State Street project. The Council will then consider for approval a resolution waiving the right to review a plat of survey for property within two miles of city limits. Additionally, they will consider for approval a contract with Cemetery Information Management Systems and additional soil testing that’s needed at the new animal shelter site. Finally, the Council will hear an update from Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community.
JEFFERSON, IA

