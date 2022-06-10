Flood Warning issued June 9 at 7:50PM CDT until June 12 at 5:36AM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A truck driver whose semitrailer crashed into a car in an eastern Indiana road construction zone, killing four siblings, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Thirty-three-year-old Corey Robert Withrow of Camden, Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday to nine charges related to the July 9, 2020, crash on Interstate 70. A Wayne County judge sentenced Withrow to nine years for each of the five felonies that Withrow will serve one after another. The fiery crash killed 15-year-old Anesa Noel Acosta, 13-year-old Quintin Michael McGowan, 8-year-old Brekkin Riley Bruce and 6-year-old Trentin Beau Bruce. Their father, Aaron Bruce of Kansas City, Missouri, suffered severe injuries.

CAMDEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO