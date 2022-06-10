ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, MO

Flood Warning issued June 9 at 7:50PM CDT until June 12 at 5:36AM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

Cover picture for the article* WHAT…Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is. * WHERE…Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN…Until early Sunday morning. *...

Tyreek Hill hosts youth football camp in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to Columbia on Sunday to host his annual youth football camp. You can watch the full interview with Hill and extended highlights from the event in the video players below. https://youtu.be/P3G7gok2his. https://youtu.be/8U1eAY6YZSg. “Just seeing like all of the...
Ohio trucker gets 45 years for crash that killed 4 siblings

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A truck driver whose semitrailer crashed into a car in an eastern Indiana road construction zone, killing four siblings, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Thirty-three-year-old Corey Robert Withrow of Camden, Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday to nine charges related to the July 9, 2020, crash on Interstate 70. A Wayne County judge sentenced Withrow to nine years for each of the five felonies that Withrow will serve one after another. The fiery crash killed 15-year-old Anesa Noel Acosta, 13-year-old Quintin Michael McGowan, 8-year-old Brekkin Riley Bruce and 6-year-old Trentin Beau Bruce. Their father, Aaron Bruce of Kansas City, Missouri, suffered severe injuries.
