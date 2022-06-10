ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

By Kelly Cordes
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're...

river967.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Y-105FM

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Meet the New Family that Owns Minnesota Harvest

I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

You’ll Be Seeing Fewer Whiskey Plates Here In Minnesota

It's true. You'll likely be seeing a lot less of those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota. Here's why. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
mprnews.org

As temperature climbs, is Minnesota in danger of blackouts this summer?

Big parts of the country are sweating thanks to early summer heatwaves. The electricity grid Minnesota belongs to — the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator — has warned Wisconsin power companies about the potential for blackouts this summer due to high demand. So, is Minnesota prepared? Host Cathy Wurzer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Avon, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Monticello, MN
State
Hawaii State
96.7 The River

7 Places to Mini Golf This Summer Around Central Minnesota

Mini golf is a great way to get the family out of the house for some fresh air on a warm summer afternoon. It sparks some friendly competition, makes great memories, and is pretty affordable across the board. If you are looking for a new course to try out this summer, here are five that are easy to get to from Central Minnesota, and fun to play.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

10 Ways to Keep Your Cool When it’s Hot in Central Minnesota

I LOVE summer in Minnesota. I live for these few short months of intense heat and humidity we have, it makes tolerating the winters totally worth every scoop of snow. I compare myself to a lizard, I just want to sit in the sun and soak it all in. That being said, I'm not too interested in getting heatstroke. So here are a few of my favorite ways to keep cool when temps reach record highs.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry#Central Minnesota#Baseball Hats#Sugar#Food Drink#Bbq#Aetna Ave Ne Monticello
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Twin Cities News Anchor Leaving Minnesota

Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors and reporters. Just last week, one of them has announced that she will be exiting this coming Friday, June 17th.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Fill Your Refrigerator & Pantry with Groceries from “Fare for All”

They are in St. Joseph today, Monday, June 13th, 2022...and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by today between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community. They have mega-meat packs, mini-meat packs, and produce packs available for purchase.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
B105

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kat Kountry 105

Doors Falling Off Reason for Latest Refrigerator Recall in Minnesota

It seems to be the week of refrigerator recalls. Another one just popped up on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website and involves a refrigerator sold between August 2020 through February 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States. This recall is due to 139 reports that the hinge broke on the door and unfortunately, five people have been injured.
KROC News

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

All Squirreled Out: Minneapolis Homeowner Films 4 Sprawled Rodents Cooling Down

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Humans aren’t the only ones who need to beat the heat. Gerd Schweinitz shared a video with us from the Kenny neighborhood in Minneapolis that shows not one, not two — but four squirrels sprawled out on the stonework outside his home. (credit: Gerd Schweinitz) Experts say this is called “splooting,” and it’s something squirrels do to cool themselves down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

NAI Legacy closes sale of Rasing Cane’s restaurant in Minnesota

NAI Legacy has completed the sale of a retail property at 3065 White Bear Ave. in Maplewood, Minnesota. The new-construction, single-tenant property was ground-leased to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers at the Maplewood Mall for 15-plus years. The American fast-food restaurant chain specializing in chicken fingers was founded in 1996...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Cooler, Less Humid Wednesday; Heat Wave Approaches

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After enduring the hottest day so far this year in the Twin Cities, Wednesday will be far less oppressive. Tuesday’s high temperature reached 96 in the metro, which was just 2-degrees shy of tying the daily high-temp record of 98, set in 1987. Rain and thunderstorms move into Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially over south-central and southeastern Minnesota. There is a possibility of storms reforming along the cold front in the afternoon. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will be cooler and much less humid in the metro, with a forecasted high of 78 and a low of 64 — both of which are near average for this time of year. Thursday will usher in strong winds, and possible fire danger. It will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 85. Friday looks nice and sunny, also with a high in the mid-80s. The heat will return Saturday, but without the humidity. Sunday through next Tuesday could be brutal with heat and humidity. There are no storms in sight under the influence of the high pressure system to come, but we will certainly get our sweat on.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Crop Conditions Good Moving into Summer

UNDATED -- The latest Crop Progress Report shows the crops that have emerged are in good shape. In Minnesota, 58% of the corn and 61% of the soybeans are in the good to excellent condition and 64% of the range and pastureland in the state is in good or excellent condition. Peter Boulay is a Climatologist with the Department of Natural Resources. He says we’re in much better shape than this time last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy