Depending on where you live in Maine, seeing vehicles other than cars on the road isn't an abnormal thing. In more rural parts of the state, ATVs, snowmobiles, dirt bikes, and more are seen traveling the road (or alongside it) quite often. But golf carts are a bit of a different story. There are some Maine islands where automobiles are a scarcity and seasonal residents have turned to golf carts as their mode of transportation. That's island life. But could you reasonably drive a golf cart down any street in Maine and have it be legal?

1 DAY AGO