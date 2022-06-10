ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Today' Host Goes Under the Knife in Surgery for Back Pain

By Allison Schonter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday host Carson Daly is back to work after undergoing surgery earlier in the week. Stepping back into Studio 1A on Thursday, Daly opened up about the procedure he underwent to help his "chronic lower back pain, telling viewers and co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker that...

Comments / 35

Kathie Jacobs
2d ago

I had the itracepy on L3-4, L4-5, L5-S1. back in late April, so far it's helped more than any of the other procedures I've had over the years and I'm off all pain medication! I hope Carson has the same success!!

SLIM67
3d ago

don't operate on your back. mostly will fail and you will be in more pain then you have presently

Tami Chaney
1d ago

Sending prayers Carson. Back pain has been a part of my life since a bad fall 10 years ago causing disc and nerve damage. I personally won't go under the knife... too many horror stories from people I know. I pray you have a successful outcome and get the relief you seek.

