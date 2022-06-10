ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Garbage truck maker goes back on request for higher cost for Shreveport order

KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. -- The garbage truck assembler who wanted loads of more money from the City of Shreveport has backed down. City of Shreveport spokeswoman Marquel Sennet says Hol-Mac has delivered the first 3...

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Caddo Council on Aging holds senior fan drive, distribution

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Council on Aging is distributing fans to individuals age 60 and older who live in Caddo Parish. Fans are distributed Monday through Friday from a.m. until noon at 1700 Buckner Street, Suite 240, in Shreveport. The fans are given to seniors who do not have...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

South Bossier Sportran service begins Monday

BOSSIER CITY, La. - SporTran fixed-route bus service to south Bossier City begins Monday. The buses will run Monday through Friday each week during the initial 6-month trial period. SporTran worked closely with the Bossier City Council over several months as the council developed the trial route, which will include...
KSLA

LDEQ declares Ozone Action Day due to Saharan dust in air

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for Shreveport due to the amount of Saharan dust in the air. LDEQ officials say on Sunday, June 12, Saharan dust will gradually increase across Louisiana, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. This will increase Air Quality Index (AQI) levels from low to mid-moderate across the state. Furthermore, on Monday, southwesterly winds will bring even more dust to the state, continuing to increase particle levels. This will particularly affect those in sensitive groups. On Tuesday, dust levels are expected to decrease slightly, however, due to high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-moderate.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

South Bossier SporTran routes start Monday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran fixed-route bus service to South Bossier City begins Monday. The new city bus service is the result of an agreement between the City of Shreveport and the Bossier City for a six-month trial period as they determine which routes are best and most needed.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Industry
Shreveport, LA
Business
Shreveport, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KSLA

Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are fighting for their lives on Monday morning after running a generator in a home. Crews got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 2500 block of Drexel Street. According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Residents of Mooretown apartments say conditions are deplorable

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – Residents in the Clear Horizons and New Zion apartments in Shreveport‘s Mooretown neighborhood say they had enough of what they say are deplorable living conditions in the complexes. “We got mold growing around our tubs. Tub ain’t been painted since we been here,“...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Parish Weekend Arrests, Mugshot Round-Up 6/10 – 6/12/22

It was another busy weekend for Bossier Parish law enforcement. Here are the mugshots of everyone booked Friday, June 10th - Sunday, June 12th, 2022, in Bossier Parish, LA. Charges range from alleged possession to contempt of court, to driving under the influence, with a whole lot of "failures to appear." It's important to note that everyone included on this list is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Truck#Trucks#Mississippi Company#Sanitation
KSLA

Shreveport non-profit looks to address the root of violent crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local non-profit organization wants to address the root of what’s causing the violence in Shreveport. Compassion for Lives is doing this by hosting a symposium at David Raines Community Center on June 18 at 11 a.m. They’re giving those with past runs-ins with the law a chance to talk about the root of what causes crime.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

The Fourth Annual Pedals for Compassion Bike Ride raising needed funds for the Compassion’s Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter in Magnolia, Arkansas.

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – The Fourth Annual Pedals for Compassion Bike Ride raising needed funds for the Compassion’s Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter in Magnolia, Ark., began Saturday morning amidst persistent rainy weather. The foundation supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Magnolia and surrounding area. Anne Couch,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Separate June 11 Crashes in Louisiana Leave Two People Dead

Two Separate June 11 Crashes in Louisiana Leave Two People Dead. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 12, 2022, that on Saturday, June 11, 2022, just after 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 east of LA Hwy 3074. Steve Long, 68, of Simsboro, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Long was driving a 2002 Nissan Xterra west on Interstate 20. The Nissan exited the roadway and collided with a parked 2019 Freightliner for unknown reasons.
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

Cedar Grove community throws pre-Juneteenth parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Cedar Gove community celebrated Juneteenth a little early this year, with a big parade and homecoming celebration. “We are here to uplift and of course commemorate the Juneteenth celebration,” said Monro Brown, event organizer. The festivities included free food, haircuts and sharing of history....
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
thelocalpalate.com

Press Play on Two Days of Delicious Fun in Shreveport-Bossier

Summer’s the perfect time for a food and fun-filled adventure the whole family will enjoy in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana– a place that’s easy to get to and even easier to fall in love with, but don’t just take our word for it. Bring your family–and your appetite–and press play on an unforgettable getaway.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

West Monroe to host first fair since 1970s

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — For the first time in decades, the City of West Monroe is hosting a fair. The city used to host such a big, family-friendly event back in the 1970s known as the Ouachita Valley Fair. It was held at the Ouachita Valley Fairgrounds, which is the current site of the West Monroe City Government Complex that houses city hall and the police department, The News-Star reported.
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

Blessing boxes expand throughout Texarkana area

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana non-profit created blessing boxes last year with the hopes of serving and inspiring others. As the need increases across the area, so are the boxes. The non-profit "Hope for Texarkana" started with five locations, but they now have 15 of these blessing boxes spread across...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Poor living conditions exposed at Shreveport apartment

McFarland said her father and brother died as a result of gun violence. She said she created the organization so no one feels the pain she went through. Marshall Against Violence is an organization that focuses on reducing crime and raising public awareness in the community. Runoff race for sheriff...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

La. Dept. of Health investigating chemical leak in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A shuttered Minden business is the site of an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Health. Crews are working to learn more about a leak at the former Imperial Cleaners located downtown. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality are working to take samples and start remediation...
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Shreveport woman shares 5-step plan to help reduce crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Concerned citizen Penny Durham wants to combat crime in Shreveport by bringing existing resources in the area together that offer help to decrease social, economic and emotional problems that lead to crime. Durham started by having a crime summit on Thursday, June 9 that brought the...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy