Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares has warned that a recession could slow the growth of EV adoption, particularly if governments slash spending and incentives. While speaking from Germany during a virtual roundtable event, Tavares said that central banks need to be cautious in their decision-making and indicated that increased costs of servicing debt due to higher interest rates could lead to government spending cuts at a time when consumers need as much support as possible to get into an EV.

ECONOMY ・ 16 HOURS AGO