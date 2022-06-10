ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boots of missing young man from Idaho have been found; his mother speaks about his disappearance

By Deseret Digital Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The boots of a young man missing for nearly two weeks have been found behind a dirt pile on his property, but there's still no sign of 19-year-old Dylan Rounds. Rounds attended Rigby High School and began farming grain a few years ago in...

Mia Ramone
4d ago

I hope this young man was armed. how heartbreaking for his family. I hope they find him soon. our family was part of the search and rescue until Police took over.

