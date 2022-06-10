ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

New Idaho Hockey Team’s Name Is LMFAO Worthy

By Chris Cruise
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you head east to Idaho Falls, prepare yourself, because you're about to witness the single greatest team name in the history of sports. We're so serious. It was announced this week that Idaho Falls' new Junior A hockey team is ready to go, with a new name and an amazing...

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The controversy over an allegation that a Salt Lake City-based automobile touring bureau was diverting Yellowstone-bound tourists away from Pocatello and Idaho Falls continued this week with a June 13 meeting in Idaho Falls. “As one means of offsetting this alleged discrimination, it was decided to erect a large sign board at Brigham, Utah, and Yellowstone Park, being a log of the Utah-Idaho Yellowstone highway, calling attention to the fact that much of it is paved and giving other information of value to tourists,” the Ogden-Standard Examiner reported. “The surroundings of the sign boards are to be made attractive with drinking fountains, water for radiators and probably parking places.” A resolution was also adopted and sent to the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, “asking that body to investigate reports that tourists are being routed out of Salt Lake in such a manner as to divert the traffic from the upper Snake River Valley in Idaho.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Frost advisory issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — A frost advisory has been issued throughout a large section of eastern Idaho for Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is warning that temperatures may drop below freezing between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Weather officials warn the temperatures will be cold enough to form frost and “kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Sports
eastidahonews.com

Missing Utah boy believed to be in Pocatello area

POCATELLO — A boy missing from his foster care home in Ogden, Utah is believed to be with his biological mother, who has ties to the Pocatello area. Omar Antone Lizarraga, 10, is believed to be with Gelacitte Olivia Lizarraga, according to a Facebook post from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lmfao#Hockey Stick#New Idaho Hockey Team
Idaho State Journal

Cowboy injured by bull at Idaho State Finals Rodeo in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him. The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene. He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not been released. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Boots

Boots is about two years old and is a Pitbull Dachshund mix. She likes going on walks, playing fetch and being outside. She loves cuddles, kids and people but does not like small animals. She would do well with bigger dogs but nothing smaller. Meet Boots and other animals available...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Teton County hit by severe thunderstorm on Sunday

JACKSON, Wyo. — A relatively rare supercell thunderstorm moved across Teton County on Sunday afternoon. Wind and hail damage along with frequent lightning and heavy downpours were reported with this storm as it moved across Teton Pass before tracking just north of the Town of Jackson. The storm initially...
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Aftermath of supercell thunderstorm

JACKSON, Wyo. — A supercell thunderstorm that moved across Teton County yesterday left scattered paths of destruction, making some of the valley’s roadways unsurpassable. Frequent lightning and heavy downpours were reported as the storm moved across Teton Pass before tracking just north of the Town of Jackson. Depending...
JACKSON, WY
kvnutalk

Identity released of victim in Preston Idaho drowning – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Family have released the identity of the 21-year-old Lewiston man who died last weekend north of Preston, Idaho. Joaquin Patino-Cervantes was pronounced dead after drowning in Foster Reservoir, along Highway 34. According to law enforcement, Patino was on a small raft approximately 30 yards off of the...
PRESTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Road closed near Idaho Falls overpass after semi crash

IDAHO FALLS – A portion of Interstate 15 south of Idaho Falls remains closed Sunday following an early morning crash. The crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. at milepost 118 underneath the Pancheri overpass, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. A 27-year-old man from Canada, whose name...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy