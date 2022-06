Note: This story was updated on Monday, with comments from the New Orleans Police Department. Despite some drizzle and the occasional rumble of thunder, crowds lingered in the French Quarter Saturday evening to watch the 2022 Pride Parade pass by. The annual celebration of LGBTQ identity had been absent for two years, thanks to the COVID pandemic that forbade large gatherings. But the comeback event went off without a hitch.

