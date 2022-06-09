Donald L. Collins, 87, Jasper

Alice E. Wiseman, 81, of Dubois, died Saturday, June 11, at her home. She was born in Huntingburg September 27, 1940, to Elmer and Ella Hemmerlein Wolf. Alice was baptized October 13, 1940, and confirmed August 23, 1953, by Rev. Wendell at Emmanuel Lutheran Hill Church in Dubois and became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Haysville. She was a 1959 graduate of Dubois High School and married Hoyt Wiseman November 28, 1964, at St. Paul Church. She was a homemaker, childcare provider, and part owner of Wiseman Custom Cabinets LLC. She retired from Indiana Furniture, was a member of WELCA, and the Jasper Chapter 955 Women of the Moose. She enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook. She loved embroidering, quilting, and watching her grandchildren in their sporting events and activities. She enjoyed watching her favorite baseball team, the Cincinnati Reds, and was a caregiver for all. She especially enjoyed visits from her family, friends, and nieces and nephews.
