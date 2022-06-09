ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Donald L. Collins, 87, Jasper

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald L. Collins, 87, of Jasper, died Tuesday, June 7, at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper. He was born in Jasper July 3, 1934, to Richard “Jack” and Dorothy (Brunsman) Collins. He married Lou Ann Lorey June 30, 1956, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in...

newsnowdc.com

Keith J. Block, 68, Jasper

Keith J. Block, 68, of Jasper, died Saturday, June 11, at Memorial Hospital and Heath Care Center in Jasper. He was born in Jasper January 22, 1954, to Cyril and Lilan (Kieffner) Block. Keith was involved in the Special Needs Boy Scouts and participated in the SIRS day program and...
JASPER, IN
newsnowdc.com

Pastor Roberta J. “Berta” Meyer, 73, Holland

Pastor Roberta J. “Berta” Meyer, 73, of Holland, died Wednesday, June 8, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. She was born in Rosebud, Illinois, February 13, 1949, to Robert H.L. and Emily Sue (Shiftlet) Huddleston. She married David Gene Meyer November 27, 1987 at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland.
HOLLAND, IN
newsnowdc.com

Alice E. Wiseman, 81, Dubois

Alice E. Wiseman, 81, of Dubois, died Saturday, June 11, at her home. She was born in Huntingburg September 27, 1940, to Elmer and Ella Hemmerlein Wolf. Alice was baptized October 13, 1940, and confirmed August 23, 1953, by Rev. Wendell at Emmanuel Lutheran Hill Church in Dubois and became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Haysville. She was a 1959 graduate of Dubois High School and married Hoyt Wiseman November 28, 1964, at St. Paul Church. She was a homemaker, childcare provider, and part owner of Wiseman Custom Cabinets LLC. She retired from Indiana Furniture, was a member of WELCA, and the Jasper Chapter 955 Women of the Moose. She enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook. She loved embroidering, quilting, and watching her grandchildren in their sporting events and activities. She enjoyed watching her favorite baseball team, the Cincinnati Reds, and was a caregiver for all. She especially enjoyed visits from her family, friends, and nieces and nephews.
DUBOIS, IN
newsnowdc.com

Mary Lou Garland Sermersheim Weir, 94, Terre Haute

Mary Lou Garland Sermersheim Weir, 94, of Terre Haute, died Friday, May 27, in Springhill Village in Terre Haute. She was born in Huntingburg February 27, 1928, to Golda and James Archie Garland. Mary Lou was a member of Central Christian Church where her grandfather was minister for many years....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Jasper, IN
Ireland, IN
Indiana Obituaries
Jasper, IN
Obituaries
newsnowdc.com

Neoma M. Eckerle, 97, Jasper

Neoma M. Eckerle, 97, of Jasper, died Saturday, June 11, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. She was born in Ferdinand May 26, 1925, to Leo and Catherine (Buechler) Bartley. She married Leonard O. Eckerle August 10, 1945, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. He died January 3, 2008.
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Pride in the Park Festival set for Friday, June 24

Pride in the Park is bringing a free, fun, family-friendly festival to Jasper’s Jaycee Park and the Jasper City Pool the evening of Friday, June 24. Here’s what’s on tap: Food trucks open at 6 p.m. A pool party starts at 7 p.m. The Troubadours of Divine Bliss perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Louisville Turners Circus will roam the park from 7 to 9 p.m. A Glow Dance Party with Blast Off Entertainment DJing is scheduled from 9 to 10:30 p.m.
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

A new kidney for Carol

Carol Persohn needs a kidney transplant. The 69-year-old Dubois resident only recently began talking about her plight publicly. She reluctantly put a Facebook post up about her medical need this spring in hopes that someone may be moved to help. “I really struggled going public,” she explained. “I dreaded putting it on Facebook, but I know to get one, I’m going to have to do this.”
wamwamfm.com

American Pickers Make Stop in Vincennes

You may see some familiar sights on American Pickers this October. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, American Pickers currently airs on the History Channel and A & E Networks. The reality TV show has been on since 2010 and encompasses 23 seasons. It follows midwestern “pickers” Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz who travel across America in search of rare artifacts and national treasures that they can buy and sell in their antique shops or put in their personal collections.
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Funeral arrangements made for men who died in accident at Henderson Co. power plant

Funeral arrangements have been made for two men who died in an incident that happened Tuesday at the Big Rivers R.D. Green Plant off of Highway 2096 in Henderson County. The life of 34-year-old Eric Williams of Henderson will be remembered at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13, during a funeral service at the Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home.
99.5 WKDQ

New Restaurant Set to Open in Former Newburgh Burger King

The town of Newburgh has seen some growth over the past few years with new retail spaces and restaurants popping up across its landscape. In the four years I've lived here since my family and I moved from the north side of Evansville, the town has seen the construction of a Popeye's, McCallister's Deli, Dunkin', and Teriyaki Madness, the latter of which is the newest addition taking space a couple of doors down from Wings Etc. behind Walmart. Even Burger King relocated from Hayley Drive just east of the Highway 66 and 261 intersection where it had been for years, to a new, more modern building on High Pointe Drive that can easily be seen at the intersection of Highway 66 and Frame Road. Since that move, its former location has sat vacant. That won't be the case much longer.
NEWBURGH, IN
WTWO/WAWV

JAILER: Escaped inmate believed to have had help

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of running from the law, escaped Daviess County Detention Center inmate Mary Lou Eggleston is still wanted at large. Authorities say the 21-year-old made her escape June 9 after stealing a detention center vehicle. Now, officials have released the name of a man who may be helping […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Obituaries
wevv.com

Highway 41 Sale Set for June 24th and 25th in Kentucky

One of the biggest yard sales in Kentucky is just a few weekends away. The Highway 41 yard sale stretches' 150 miles of land in five counties throughout Kentucky. Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, Christian and Todd counties are all participating. Starting from the Tennessee Stateline on Highway 41 and ending at...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Police investigating overnight homicide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police is investigating a homicide after a person was shot late Monday night. Officers responded to 1200 block of West 7th Street shortly after 11 Monday night for a possible car crash with injuries where a building had been hit. When OPD arrived, a bystander was performing CPR on the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Deputy Receives A Police Escort Home

A Spencer County deputy received a police escort from a Louisville hospital to home on Tuesday after spending weeks there recovering. Ronald Harper Jr. was involved in a serious crash in April on State Road 66 near the Spencer, Perry County line. The deputy suffered from several broken bones and...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Pair arrested on dealing meth charges

WESTPORT, IN — Two people were arrested in Westport this week on dealing methamphetamine charges. Investigators say 45-year-old Patrick Creech and 32-year-old Heavenly Spurlock of Osgood were rounded up Tuesday evening at Creech’s home on Main Street in Westport by officers from the Greensburg Police Department and the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotic Enforcement Team.
WESTPORT, IN
madlyodd.com

Unapologetically goofy Belgian Malinois fails service dog school

A dog training school, known as Double H Canine Academy, located in Louisville, Kentucky, is a place that trains unrestrained pets. Here the trainers do their best to turn the little pets into fantastic service dogs. However, one of their trainees, a goofy Belgian Malinois, Ryker, managed to fail the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a wreck in Daviess County. It happened at the corner of Veach and Sutherland Roads around 4 Sunday afternoon. Officials say three cars were involved. Three people have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

