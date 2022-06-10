ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rush-Hour NYC Subway Stabbing Sends Rider to Hospital

NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCops are looking for a man they say stabbed a rider aboard a subway in Queens during Friday's morning rush, sending him to the hospital for treatment for facial and hand wounds, authorities say....

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 16

Roberto Gomez
3d ago

why don't they save the suspect or the person that stabbed the people is Black or White? why? why? why? you know why. and this comes from a man that is one third black but I find that the media is selective about when they say it's a white man or a black man. and that is not right Plus.... if you say it's a white man or and Asian man or a black man then it narrows down the people and possibilities

Reply(1)
5
Leslie Anthony
3d ago

The mayor's anti-crime taskforce is such a success....Amazing!!!

Reply(2)
13
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: 7 people shot in 4 separate incidents overnight

NEW YORK - Police are investigating four overnight shootings that injured seven people across New York City. The first happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in East Harlem, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said the suspect took off riding a Citi Bike.About 15 minutes later, three men were shot inside Starlight Park in the Soundview section of Bronx. Police said the shots came from someone in a red car.Then around 12:15 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the neck after an argument in the lobby of a building in Hunters Point, Queens. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. A few hours later, a man and woman in their 20s were shot leaving a hookah lounge in South Ozone Park. All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries. So far, no arrests have been announced in any of the incidents. If you have any information, you're asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 people shot outside a lounge in Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Two people were shot outside a lounge in Queens early Monday morning, police said. One man was shot in the arm and a female was shot in the leg in front of 127-10 Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park at around 3:20 a.m., authorities said. Both victims were taken to a hospital and […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Rush, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
NBC New York

Home Invaders Use FedEx Disguise to Shoot, Rob NYC Man in Apartment: Cops

Hallway video from inside a Bronx apartment building captured the first seconds of a violent home invasion robbery where two men used a fake FedEx disguise to get inside, authorities say. The wanted men are seen walking toward an apartment door Wednesday morning, the first wearing a black FedEx uniform...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officer injured breaking up fight in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was injured overnight trying to intervene in a fight in Brooklyn. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Second Avenue and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg. Police said the officer was on foot patrol and saw one of the men involved in the fight jump into a car.The officer grabbed the vehicle's door handle, but the man drove off, injuring the officer's elbow and finger. 
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: 3 shot in the Bronx, shooter still on the loose

Three people are recovering after getting shot Sunday night in the Bronx, according to police. The NYPD says three people were shot on 1490 Sheridan Blvd. at around 10:30 p.m. One person was shot in the leg, another was grazed in the face, and the last victim was shot in the buttocks.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYPD: Man Sought for Attacking NYC Parks Worker

Police are looking for a man accused of physically assaulting an NYC Parks employee in Riverside Park. Investigators say the suspect became belligerent toward the 29-year-old Parks worker within the area of Riverside Drive and West 79th Street on June 6th. He then allegedly punched the Parks worker in the face and fled on a scooter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Rush Hour#Violent Crime
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Off-duty cop fatally stabbed in Bronx

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 31-year-old female NYPD officer died after being stabbed while off duty in the Bronx, according to police. A man is being questioned in connection with the assault, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Police responded to a 911...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Horses Fall From Moving Trailer on NYC Highway

Two horses fell from a moving trailer on a Staten Island Expressway Sunday but managed to escape with just a few cuts and bruises, authorities say. The animals were on a trailer that somehow broke open as it moved along the southbound West Shore Expressway, near exit 3 at Englewood Avenue, as intermittent rain pounded the five boroughs, according to police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Uncle Arrested for Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens early Sunday for allegedly stabbing his nephew to death in the back with a machete, police said. The 50-year-old man was booked after officers responded to a Jamaica home on 187th Place around 5 a.m. for a call of a stabbing, the NYPD said.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
internewscast.com

Brooklyn subway surfers’ stunt caught on camera

A group of cocky subway surfers were filmed running on top of the cars of the Brooklyn-bound J-train on the Williamsburg Bridge. At least eight people pulled the perilous exploit Friday as the train entered into Williamsburg from Manhattan’s Lower East Side and approached the Marcy Avenue station, footage posted online showed.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Off-duty NYPD officer found stabbed to death in the Bronx

An off-duty police officer was found early Monday morning stabbed inside of a Bronx apartment on Grand Concourse. Police have confirmed that the victim is 31-year-old Arianna Reyes-Gomez from the Bronx. Police say they responded to a stabbing call at around 2:50 a.m. at 780 Grand Course. Upon arrival, police...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police trying to identify man accused in LES subway attack

NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify a man accused of assaulting a young woman who was walking into a Lower East Side subway station Friday.It happened just before 5 a.m. at the corner of Essex Street and Delancey Street.The 19-year-old victim told CBS2 in an exclusive interview that she had noticed a man following her and her friend as they headed down into the subway.READ MORE: Exclusive: 19-year-old woman describes frightening attack, stabbing at Lower East Side subway stationThe man allegedly suddenly grabbed her from behind, put her in a chokehold and put a small knife to her throat."My friend turns around, notices I'm not with her, and turns around and just screams like, 'Oh my god,' and he lets go and just punctures my back and then runs off," the victim said.The victim says the man didn't try to steal anything from her and she doesn't know why he attacked her.Police released photos of the suspect Saturday.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
8 News Now

Bronx teen rescued from Poughkeepsie hotel missing again

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Bronx girl who was found in a Poughkeepsie hotel in April after she was missing for 10 days disappeared again on Thursday, police said Friday.  Mariah Sanchez, who wrote on Instagram in late April about her troubled children, was last seen leaving Bronx Care Health Center at 1775 Grand […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Group jumped, stabbed man walking through Queens: NYPD

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for a group of six men who reportedly jumped, and then stabbed, a man walking through Queens. According to police, the 30-year-old victim was walking near the corner of Corona and Otis avenues about 1:22 a.m. on May 14. The man was with two of his friends, who […]
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy