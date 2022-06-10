ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Colin Farrell will bring a little Sugar to Apple TV+

By Ed Hardy
Cult of Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ bought the rights to Sugar, a new genre-bending mystery series starring Colin Farrell and created by Mark Protosevich. There was a lot of interest in the project, with Netflix also reportedly bidding on...

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

This easy-to-use video editor for Mac is 36% off

It might look glamorous, but actually making videos is challenging. Once you get past the writing and the filming, you still have to get through the editing. Usually, video editing proves incredibly time-consuming and tedious. But Wondershare Filmora is a quick, simple video editor that makes content creation a breeze. And perpetual licenses for Filmora are on sale for $69.99 (regularly $109) for a limited time.
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

Apple plans several Stage Manager improvements in upcoming iPadOS 16 betas

Stage Manager is undoubtedly one of the key new features in iPadOS 16. However, its M1 iPad exclusivity has irked a lot of users despite Apple explaining the technical reason behind this. Craig Federighi, SVP of Apple’s software development efforts, has shared more insight into Stage Manager limitations. Why...
TECHNOLOGY
Cult of Mac

Secretive startup full of Apple talent aims to change your life through wearables

The people who invented the iPhone are trying to invent what comes after the iPhone, and it sounds bonkers. A secretive San Francisco startup called Humane appears to be developing a wearable, screen-less device that uses low-powered lasers to project information out into the wearer’s environment. And there’s not an AR/VR headset in sight.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Fernando Meirelles
Person
Mark Protosevich
Cult of Mac

First MacBook Pro with speedy M2 chip goes up for preorder June 17

Preorders for the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro packing the powerful new Apple M2 processor will begin Friday, June 17, two weeks after it was announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. However, there is no word yet on an exact date when the redesigned MacBook Air with M2 will go...
COMPUTERS
InsideHook

A Real Top Gun Grad Grades the Movies’ Flying Scenes

By summer blockbuster standards, Top Gun: Maverick already ranks as an undisputed masterpiece. Critics and audiences adore the film, as do the Hollywood execs at Paramount, who’ve got missile lock on a coveted one billion dollar global box-office payday (which would make TG:M Tom Cruise’s most financially successful hit yet). Such praise, however fawning, seems well earned, especially during a time when most people would like to forget about the sad state of the world for a few hours during a mindless matinee spent in front of the big screen. From shirtless beach football to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” TG:M channels all the nostalgia and hits every target you’d want from such a sequel, and even delivers some unexpected pathos along the way — causing the most smitten of critics to reconsider the original Top Gun as more than just a slick, two-hour exercise in Reagan era homoeroticism.
MOVIES
Cult of Mac

Sleek 4-in-1 iPhone charging stand packs bright bonus [Review]

The SwitchEasy MagPower 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand can wirelessly power up a MagSafe iPhone while also juicing up an Apple Watch, AirPods and more. And it even has a nightlight as a bonus. Speaking of bonuses, the product is currently on sale for 20% off. I’ve had the stand...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Don’t get too excited about that 12-inch MacBook rumor

Although one reliable Apple tipster recently said a 12-inch M2 MacBook is on the drawing board, another is skeptical that any such device is in development. If released, the small notebook would be a change of strategy for Apple. A (possible) return of the 12-inch MacBook. The 12-inch MacBook was...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar
Cult of Mac

3 great apps to make your life a little bit easier [Awesome Apps]

Another week has passed, and even more of you have come through with your app recommendations and suggestions! This week, a bit of a grab bag of new apps, new features, and new discoveries. From a shopping app to simplify your life to an excellent replacement to Apple’s infuriating TV app, we’ve got some awesome apps for you. And as always, if you have an awesome app to share, email your suggestion or tweet them to me!
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

14.1-inch iPad might lack typical ‘pro’ features

Surprising details leaked out about the rumored 14.1-inch iPad. Aside from its large size, the display might not include top-tier features offered by other iPad Pro models, like a very fast refresh rate. These might be an attempt by Apple to control the price of the extra-large tablet. 14.1-inch iPad...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy