Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Ravenna Twp, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a Red Wing man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly after 3 PM in...

103.9 The Doc

Kasson Man Hurt In Rochester Motorcycle Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a car that was involved in a motorcycle crash in Rochester is being sought by police. Capt. Casey Moilanen says the crash happened around 4:00 pm Sunday near the intersection of Broadway and 12th St SW. Moilanen says the motorcycle and...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Second Driver in Deadly Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Dies

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The second driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in the Twin Cities area Tuesday night has died. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that early indications show that a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Joesph Heim of Ham Lake, was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off of 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
103.9 The Doc

Minneapolis Police Investigating 40th Homicide This Year

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the city's 40th homicide this year. A news release says officers responded to reports of gunfire around 3:20 Saturday morning and found a man with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the median on Nicollet Avenue about a block west of the Minneapolis Convention Center. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.9 The Doc

Counterfeit $50 Bills Used at Rochester Business

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department said area businesses should be on the lookout for counterfeit $50 bills. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a female customer used two counterfeit $50 bills with the same serial numbers to purchase some items at the North Menards location at 6733 Praire Vista Drive on Sunday just before 3:00 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Man Avoids Prison In Drug Case

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who was involved in a big drug bust was given a stayed prison sentence Monday. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 26-year-old Abdullai Islaw to 65 months in prison but it was stayed for 5 years. He will be on probation for 5 years.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A shooting is under investigation after the Rochester Police Department received multiple reports that multiple shots were fired Friday night. Police said preliminary reports indicate that a verbal argument may have occurred between an occupant in a vehicle and someone standing outside a residence in the 1000 block of West Center St around 8:15 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Park Board Reviews Soldiers Field Park Options

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board yesterday reviewed three concept plans for Soldiers Field Park. The three options were created by a consultant after the city gathered input from the community through online surveys and meetings. The Parks Department will next seek further public engagement on the concept plans as it updates the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan that was put together eight years ago.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Love the Lake Life? Check Out This Year-Round Home in Oronoco

So many people in Minnesota crave a life with weekends by a lake during the summer. If that's one of your happy places too, there is actually a house for sale not far from Rochester, Minnesota that's less than $700,000 that might be your next perfect home! It sits right on the water and even has a dock for all of your boating adventures.
ORONOCO, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Public Transit Route Changes Now In Effect

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Some big changes affecting users of Rochester Public Transit are now in effect. The city-operated transportation provider has launched a new schedule for most of its routes, effective Sunday. RPS says “all customers should be aware that their typical trip times will change and...
ROCHESTER, MN
