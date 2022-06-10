ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria concerns

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kait Newsum
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198wXc_0g6jf7Em00

WASHINGTON ( WHNT ) — Nearly 905 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products are being recalled due to concerns of listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday.

The Northern Tier Bakery, LLC. in St. Paul Park, Minnesota is recalling the following packaged salad products that were produced between May 18, 2022, and June 8, 2022

Where did the monkeypox virus get its name?
  • 4-oz. plastic packages of SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 6/9 and 6/11 represented on the label.
  • 4.3-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16 represented on the label.

The products that are being recalled will have an establishment number “ EST. 19860 ” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to a news release , the company discovered the problem and immediately notified FSIS that the firm’s product sampling resulted in a positive for Listeria monocytogenes .

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating of these products. The FSIS encourages anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

Gas prices in May likely kept inflation painfully high

Symptoms of Listeriosis are listed as:

  • Fever
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Stiff neck
  • Confusion
  • Loss of balance
  • And convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms

The FSIS recommends if anyone has these items in their refrigerators to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
foodpoisonjournal.com

Salads recalled due to Listeria

Northern Tier Bakery, LLC, a St. Paul Park, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 905 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The RTE salad items were produced from May 18,...
willmarradio.com

15 People in Minnesota Impacted by Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak

(UNDATED) -- Fifteen people in Minnesota were reportedly sickened as part of a multi-state salmonella outbreak. The outbreak, according to the C-D-C was linked to backyard poultry. People across 38 states were affected by the outbreak. Of the 219 total illnesses reported, 27 people have been hospitalized and one person has died.
KROC News

Just Under 1,000 Pounds of Salads Made in Minnesota Recalled

Close to 1,000 Pounds of Made In Minnesota Salads Recalled. salads, made right here in Minnesota, have been recalled due to contamination by Listeria monocytogenes. The salads were made by Northern Tier Bakery, in St. Paul, Park, Minnesota, and were available in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The salads were produced from...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Local CBD store prepares for the new Minnesota cannabis law

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On June 2, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill redefining cannabis laws in Minnesota: legalizing sales as long as they follow state regulations. Mankato’s CBD Centers is excited for the new law to take effect, because the law encourages the store’s message of growth and change.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Saint Paul Park, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
CBS Minnesota

Several Minn. Hospitals Among The Best Children’s Hospitals In U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The best children’s hospitals in the country were named Tuesday, and several Minnesota hospitals made the list. Mayo Clinic Children’s Center in Rochester was ranked as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Minnesota. It’s also nationally ranked in 10 specialties, including No. 33 in neonatology and No. 37 in pediatric cancer. Children’s Minnesota was ranked in the top 50 in several specialties including No. 40 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 45 in nephrology, and No. 48 in pulmonology and lung surgery. Children’s Minnesota says the cardiology and heart surgery is part of the The Mayo Clinic – Children’s Minnesota Cardiovascular Collaborative. Its nephrology specialty is a partnership with Masonic Children’s Hospital, which also received recognition on the list. The rankings are done annually by U.S News and World Report.
ROCHESTER, MN
wpr.org

Living with Lyme: Wisconsin’s ‘chronic Lyme’ patients embrace alternative treatments, rack up big bills

Crystal Pauley, a former physician assistant, didn’t believe in so-called chronic Lyme disease — until she became sick. Many health care providers reject chronic Lyme disease as a diagnosis. One 2010 survey found that just six out of 285 primary care doctors surveyed in Connecticut — an epicenter for the tick-borne infection — believed that symptoms of Lyme disease persist after treatment or in the absence of a positive Lyme test.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Listeria Monocytogenes#Turkey Meat
KCAU 9 News

Helpful options available as Siouxland begins to heat up

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An air conditioning unit is a potentially life-saving resource, but not everyone in Siouxland has access to this necessity. For people with houses but no air conditioning, some local organizations lend a helping hand. Jean Logan is the executive director of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland. They distribute air […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Bring Me The News

New fried chicken restaurant opens in south Minneapolis

There's a new fried chicken restaurant located along Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis. Official Fried Chicken opened its doors at 4010 East 46th Street on Thursday, adding to the growing competition of fried chicken specialists in Minneapolis' South Side, with award-winning Revival a few miles to the west. Official Fried...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota company finds big business in micro-weddings

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: Watch the video above for the full story. With this year's wedding season expected to be the busiest in nearly 40 years, wedding planners in Minnesota are getting ready, including one that specializes in ceremony sites meant for micro-weddings. During KARE 11 Saturday, Louise Nyquist...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Barn Fire In Central Minnesota Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

Originally published on June 13 FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive. The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof. Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire. “They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up,...
FORESTON, MN
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy