ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria concerns

By Kait Newsum, Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22TJbH_0g6jVaGY00

WASHINGTON ( WHNT ) — Nearly 905 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products are being recalled due to concerns of listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday.

The Northern Tier Bakery, LLC. in St. Paul Park, Minnesota is recalling the following packaged salad products that were produced between May 18, 2022, and June 8, 2022

RECALLS: US product recalls on pace for record high
  • 4-oz. plastic packages of SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 6/9 and 6/11 represented on the label.
  • 4.3-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16 represented on the label.

The products that are being recalled will have an establishment number “ EST. 19860 ” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to a news release , the company discovered the problem and immediately notified FSIS that the firm’s product sampling resulted in a positive for Listeria monocytogenes .

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating of these products. The FSIS encourages anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

ENVIRONMENT: Plastic water bottles to be phased out at national parks, Interior Dept. says

Symptoms of Listeriosis are listed as:

  • Fever
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Stiff neck
  • Confusion
  • Loss of balance
  • And convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms

The FSIS recommends if anyone has these items in their refrigerators to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Two men arrested after gas equipment stolen

HARPER, WV (WVNS) — Diversified Energy, an energy company focused on natural gas, has had a string of thefts of their equipment from sites. These incidents have led to the company installing electronic devices that can alert them when their equipment has been stolen. On June 7, 2022, Diversified Energy was alerted that items from […]
HARPER, WV
WVNS

Two arrested, one hospitalized after Bluefield carnival attack

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) – Two minors are in custody after a fight at the Bluefield Carnival left one victim in the hospital, the Bluefield, Virginia Police Department reports. The beating happened Saturday night at the Cole Chevy Mountain festival, where the alleged victim suffered what police are calling “serious injuries.” The two attackers were arrested […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

Crews respond to crash on Rt. 19

GHENT, W (WVNS)– Crews are responding to a single-car crash on Rt. 19. Ghent Fire Department in responding. Crews on the scene told us the driver had minor bumps and scrapes. Appalachian Electric Power is out to repair damages, the road is down to one lane during the repairs.
GHENT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Saint Paul Park, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
WVNS

Veteran’s food giveaway happening today

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Veteran’s food giveaway is happening today, Friday, June 10, 2022. Jay Quesenberry with the Raleigh County Commission, said there will be a Veteran’s food giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. The giveaway will take place from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. All Veteran’s are welcome.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Listeria Monocytogenes#Turkey Meat
WVNS

Police: Man connected with officer-involved shooting in Alleghany Co. faces attempted capital murder charge

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Alleghany County Thursday night. Police say a routine traffic stop was conducted by an Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 on eastbound Interstate 64. A deputy says a K-9 unit was brought in, but […]
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Anti-Rabies clinic makes stops around Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Assessors office kicked off the 2022 anti-rabies clinic on Saturday, June 4, 2022, as they set up at different locations across the area. On Thursday, June 9, they went out to the Ghent Fire station to offer various vaccinations for dogs and cats. They also offered dog […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Color the River set to return to Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — If you are in need of some fun in the sun, look no further than Summers County. Hinton Second Saturdays put together the return of the Color the River on Saturday, June 11, 2022. People can come out and float along the Greenbrier River in the morning and enjoy all the […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

New business is blooming in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Business is blooming in Fayette County as Blooms by Bessie’s celebrates its grand opening. The store is located on Main Street in Oak Hill. A ribbon-cutting for the new business was held on June 9, 2022. You can find all sorts of plants and flowers at Blooms by Bessie’s. Owners said […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WVNS

Fridays in the Park returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It’s another week of Fridays in the Park at Word Park in Beckley. The event will last until the end of August. On June 10th, David Runion performed at the park. Director of Beckley events, Jill Moorefield said this is a great opportunity to get out in the community and enjoy their […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

New River Gorge to host Grandfamilies Fishing Days

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– A lot of grandparents like to spend time with their grandchildren and one of the best ways to enjoy time together is by doing a little fishing. The New River Gorge National Park and Peserve is hosting a series of Grandfamilies Fishing Days this month. They’re designed for grandparents raising their […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Tazewell County Animal Shelter faces a Code Red situation

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–One local animal shelter in Virginia needs help as they reach Code Red. The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is on the verge of euthanizing animals to make space for new intakes. Director of the shelter, Jenny Dawson said she’s thankful they haven’t had to go that route yet. She said she needs assistance […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy