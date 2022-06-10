ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria concerns

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kait Newsum
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzc16_0g6jRkEe00

WASHINGTON ( WHNT ) — Nearly 905 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products are being recalled due to concerns of listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday.

The Northern Tier Bakery, LLC. in St. Paul Park, Minnesota is recalling the following packaged salad products that were produced between May 18, 2022, and June 8, 2022

FDA recalls seafood from Mobile County supplier
  • 4-oz. plastic packages of SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 6/9 and 6/11 represented on the label.
  • 4.3-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16 represented on the label.

The products that are being recalled will have an establishment number “ EST. 19860 ” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to a news release , the company discovered the problem and immediately notified FSIS that the firm’s product sampling resulted in a positive for Listeria monocytogenes .

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating of these products. The FSIS encourages anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

The cost of gasoline the year you started driving

Symptoms of Listeriosis are listed as:

  • Fever
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Stiff neck
  • Confusion
  • Loss of balance
  • And convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms

The FSIS recommends if anyone has these items in their refrigerators to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Are Americans considering eco-friendly burial options?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2022 results of Choice Mutual Insurance Agency‘s annual survey on burial preferences show a potential shift away from cremation and toward natural burial. The survey reached 1,500 people in the US, ages 18 and older. According to the survey, cremation preferences decreased from 44% in 2020 to 37% in 2022. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
WDVM 25

Community gathers to pay tribute to shooting victims

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Several people came to Shiloh United Methodist Church for a prayer vigil to remember the victims of Thursday’s shootings at Columbia Manufacturing. The crowd included family members, friends, and other community members who spoke encouraging words through this troubling time. “The rest of us people carrying, this church does tend to […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Listeria Monocytogenes
WDVM 25

Loved ones of Smithsburg shooting victim speak out

It has been almost one week since three people died in a mass shooting in Smithsburg, Md., and loved ones of the victims are beginning to speak out. Taylor Toms, the girlfriend of 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace, said she felt led to share more about Wallace in the wake of his death.
SMITHSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

DC News Now names anchor line-up for expanded local news

(WDVM) — With the evolution of WDVM and WDCW into DC News Now, serving Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, we proudly announce our new award-winning anchor teams that will provide you with your daily news. The late evening newscast will feature Tasmin Mahfuz from WDVM and Chris Flanagan, who is coming to DC News […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Seafood
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy