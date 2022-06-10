ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO pushes for deeper probe

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xK7Er_0g6jRbI700

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also rejected accusations that China had not fully cooperated with investigators, saying it welcomed a science-based probe but rejected any political manipulation.

He also reiterated calls for an investigation into “highly suspicious laboratories such as Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina” in the United States where China has suggested, without evidence, that the U.S. was developing the coronavirus as a bioweapon.

“The lab leak theory is totally a lie concocted by anti-China forces for political purposes, which has nothing to do with science,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.

“We always supported and participated in science-based global virus tracing, but we firmly opposed any forms of political manipulation,” he said, repeating China’s long-standing explanation for delaying or rejecting further investigations into the virus’s origins.

Push for normalcy wins out in COVID wars

Zhao said China has made major contributions toward virus tracing, sharing the most data and research results.

That “fully reflects China’s open, transparent and responsible attitude, as well as its support for the work of the WHO and the advisory group,” he said.

The WHO’s stance in a report released Thursday is a sharp reversal of the U.N. health agency’s initial assessment of the pandemic’s origins. It comes after many critics accused WHO of being too quick to dismiss or underplay a lab-leak theory that put Chinese officials on the defensive.

Following a tightly controlled visit to China last year, the WHO concluded that it was “extremely unlikely” the coronavirus might have spread to humans from a lab in the city of Wuhan. Many scientists suspect the coronavirus jumped from bats to people, possibly via another animal.

However, in the Thursday report, WHO’s expert group said “key pieces of data” to explain how the pandemic began were still missing. The scientists said the group would “remain open to any and all scientific evidence that becomes available in the future to allow for comprehensive testing of all reasonable hypotheses.”

Identifying a disease’s source in animals typically takes years. It took more than a decade for scientists to pinpoint the species of bats that were the natural reservoir for SARS, a relative of COVID-19.

The expert group also noted that since lab accidents in the past have triggered some outbreaks, the theory could not be discounted. They said China has not presented any studies to WHO that assessed the possibility of the coronavirus resulting from a laboratory leak.

The new report is indicative of a more confrontational relationship between China’s authoritarian Communist leadership and the WHO, which had initially been accused of being overly deferential to Beijing, particularly by the former U.S. Trump administration.

The coronavirus has killed more than 6.3 million people worldwide, forced dozens of countries into lockdown and upended the world economy. It was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and was initially linked to a traditional market where wild animals were sold for food.

China was accused of responding slowly and covering up the extent of the outbreak, before it locked down the entire city of Wuhan and surrounding areas in the first of a series of draconian measures labeled “zero-COVID” which continue today as much of the rest of the world is opening up again.

Last month, the WHO called “zero-COVID” unsustainable, pointing to increased knowledge of the virus and the cost to the economy and civil rights. China rejected the criticism as “irresponsible.”

China was also accused of leading a disinformation campaign, suggesting the virus was detected elsewhere before the Wuhan outbreak and putting forward other theories aimed at diverting attention from China.

ALSO ON WJBF: Inaccurate oxygen level readings delayed COVID-19 therapies for Black, Hispanic patients: study

Investigations by The Associated Press found that some top WHO insiders were frustrated by China during the initial outbreak even as WHO heaped praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping. They were also upset over how China sought to clamp down on research into the origins of COVID-19.

Zhao appeared to imply that China would reject any criticisms or suspicions of it.

“Research on the origin of the virus must adhere to scientific principles and should not be subject to political interference,” Zhao said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Suspect arrested in Logan Etterle Murder, 2nd suspect sought

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the death of Logan Etterle. Etterle was shot and killed on Broad Street early Sunday morning. Related Stories: ‘He was one of the best friends I ever had:’ Friends remember man shot and killed on Broad Street “We’re always devastated when we […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Reuters

Taiwan condemns Qatar for 'politicising' World Cup amid China spat

TAIPEI, June 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemned organisers of the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday for saying Taiwanese fans may be listed as being from China, and demanded organisers not allow "improper political factors" to interfere in sporting events. The issue is extremely sensitive for democratically-governed Taiwan,...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Zhao Lijian
WJBF

RCSO investigating call of shots fired at Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene after a call of shots fired at Augusta Mall. According to the deputies, no one fired a gun, but someone may have waved a firearm and several of the mall patrons ran into parking lots. This incident is still being investigated. This […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Covid#The Who#Economy#Chinese#Foreign Ministry
WJBF

2 people dead following Sunday morning shootings in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities are investigating two shootings in Augusta. According to the coroner’s office, the first incident happened at 10th and Broad Street on Sunday, June 12. The victim, later identified as Logan Etterle, 21, of Thomson, was shot at least once and died at the scene just before 3 a.m. The second […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

One Hephzibah man facing federal charges for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funding

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJBF) – One Hephzibah man is among five people who will face federal charges including bank and wire fraud for allegedly using false information to secure thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to authorities, the charges came through indictments and informants, and those charges accuse the defendants of applying for Coronavirus […]
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WJBF

Person found dead in abandoned home in Dearing, Ga

DEARING, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and McDuffie County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a person was found dead in an abandoned house in Dearing Sunday afternoon. The abandoned home, which is located near the intersection of Ellington Airline Road and Fish Hatchery Road, was the sight of an investigation Sunday after […]
DEARING, GA
WJBF

Deputies: Jailed man strangled Georgia cellmate to death

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled. Bibb County deputies say that they found 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley unconscious in his cell on June 3. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were […]
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
WJBF

Police: Shooting between family members kills 1 at Ga. hospital

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say one person was killed and another critically hurt when family members began shooting at each other at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton says the family came to the hospital after a separate incident in nearby DeKalb County late Sunday. Hampton says the scene […]
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Fatal accident in Aiken County on Edgefield Hwy

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Edgefield Hwy near Morris Pond Rd. At 12:54 pm The driver of a 1985 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Edgefield Highway when she crossed the center line and hit a street sign and a tree. The driver, 56-year-old Sandra L. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Building partially collapses in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta firefighters were called to a possible fire near the Holy Trinity Greek Church on Telfair Street just before noon Tuesday. They found a building had partially collapsed at a Greene St. property near the church parking lot. The building was empty at the time of the incident. Contractors had been […]
WJBF

Motorcyclist killed in Beech Island crash

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Aiken. Authorities say the crash happened Saturday, June 11 just after 8 p.m. on Atomic Road near Augusta Road A motorcyclist riding a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle traveling south on Augusta Road attempted to exit north onto Atomic Road at a high rate […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WJBF

Single-wide trailer on fire in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Fire Rescue crews are on-scene of a fire at a single-wide trailer and nearby shed on the 5900 block of Huntington Drive in Grovetown. According to a spokesperson for the fire department, no one was inside the residence and the fire has since been contained. The shed was fully […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

4-year-old hospitalized after nearly drowning in Burke County

BURKE Co., Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County EMA responded to a private residence on Deer Run Road for a possible drowning at 11:02 am. When Deputies arrived, they were told a 4-year-old boy was found in the pool and he was unresponsive and had already been transported by ambulance […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Four men indicted on illegal firearms, drugs charges

(WJBF) – Four men are facing federal charges related to drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms. The four were under investigation as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. Deon Brown, 30, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy