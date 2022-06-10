Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking
By Kelly Cordes
4 days ago
Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're...
They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
It's true. You'll likely be seeing a lot less of those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota. Here's why. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
(KNSI) — Come harvest 2023, producers will have a new place to take their grain. CHS Inc. says construction will start this summer on a new grain facility in Erskine, Minnesota, in Polk County. The new shuttle elevator will have 1.25 million bushels of additional storage capacity, bringing total capacity at the location to 4.55 million bushels of storage, and will complement existing CHS grain, agronomy, and energy assets and offerings for area producers.
Mini golf is a great way to get the family out of the house for some fresh air on a warm summer afternoon. It sparks some friendly competition, makes great memories, and is pretty affordable across the board. If you are looking for a new course to try out this summer, here are five that are easy to get to from Central Minnesota, and fun to play.
Big parts of the country are sweating thanks to early summer heatwaves. The electricity grid Minnesota belongs to — the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator — has warned Wisconsin power companies about the potential for blackouts this summer due to high demand. So, is Minnesota prepared? Host Cathy Wurzer...
The Travel Channel rolled off its list of the 'Top Swimming Holes in America' -- and look what's on the Top-10 the list: Quarry Park, the only spot in Minnesota to make the cut. Of course it's no secret to us here in Central Minnesota. Last season the summer fun...
Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors and reporters. Just last week, one of them has announced that she will be exiting this coming Friday, June 17th.
They are in St. Joseph today, Monday, June 13th, 2022...and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by today between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community. They have mega-meat packs, mini-meat packs, and produce packs available for purchase.
Some anglers spend their entire fishing careers trying to land a trophy muskie—Paul Schiller hooked into one by happenstance. Schiller was fishing for walleye on Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka in late May with wife Rachel Daly, both of Minneapolis, when he felt a stiff tug on the end of his line.
If you are looking for something that might be a bit more unique, less expensive and almost a "staycation" which might be a consideration because of the rising gas prices, consider going to Lake Vermillion in Northern Minnesota and renting a houseboat or a floating cabin. The floating cabin thing...
As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
Extreme heat is forecast across southern Minnesota this week, and agin this weekend into early next week. Extreme Heat is Minnesota's Third Deadliest Weather Factor Since 1990. The third greatest number of weather fatalities in Minnesota since 1990 has been due to excessive heat. Eighteen people have died from high heat and humidity. Only tornadoes and flooding have killed more people in the last 25 years.
I’ve been alive for 40 (cough…cough) years and I was today years old when I learned that ceiling fans in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois homes have a special feature just for summer. One Thing Everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans...
NAI Legacy has completed the sale of a retail property at 3065 White Bear Ave. in Maplewood, Minnesota. The new-construction, single-tenant property was ground-leased to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers at the Maplewood Mall for 15-plus years. The American fast-food restaurant chain specializing in chicken fingers was founded in 1996...
This Minnesota town is being called the #1 “Affordable Small Town Where You’d Actually Want To Live”. Nearly 50% of people surveyed said given the choice they would prefer to live in a small town. The folks at Realtor.com came up with a list of Top 10...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After enduring the hottest day so far this year in the Twin Cities, Wednesday will be far less oppressive.
Tuesday’s high temperature reached 96 in the metro, which was just 2-degrees shy of tying the daily high-temp record of 98, set in 1987.
Rain and thunderstorms move into Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially over south-central and southeastern Minnesota. There is a possibility of storms reforming along the cold front in the afternoon.
(credit: CBS)
Wednesday will be cooler and much less humid in the metro, with a forecasted high of 78 and a low of 64 — both of which are near average for this time of year.
Thursday will usher in strong winds, and possible fire danger. It will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 85.
Friday looks nice and sunny, also with a high in the mid-80s. The heat will return Saturday, but without the humidity.
Sunday through next Tuesday could be brutal with heat and humidity. There are no storms in sight under the influence of the high pressure system to come, but we will certainly get our sweat on.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most Minnesotans can agree that mosquitoes aren’t welcome, especially this time of year. But wet and warm weather means the state’s biggest summer pest is making its comeback.
“I think they’re pretty useless,” said St. Paul resident Vanna Hatsady.
Alex Carlson, public affairs manager with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, says calls have started to spike at the main office in St. Paul.
“[Mosquitoes are] very dependent on standing water for most of their life cycle, so they lay their eggs actually either in or right on the edges of an area like this,” Carlson said, gesturing to water...
