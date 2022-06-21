ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2023 Honda HR-V

CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Honda rarely does just good enough, but the previous generation HR-V could be filed under that category. The small crossover was based on the Honda Fit's platform; the interior was fine, the cabin was fine, but a little tinny, power was just okay, and the back seats were too small for...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

2023 Honda CR-V Interior Looks Very Civic-Like

Honda wants everyone to get excited about its best-selling crossover. The 2023 Honda CR-V is coming soon, ushering in the nameplate's sixth generation since its 1995 debut. Thus far, the Japanese automaker has only teased us with the CR-V's exterior, hinting that this new model might be hybrid-only. Though the styling will get a bit more rugged, the new CR-V won't be a major departure from the outgoing model from the outside. The interior, though, is a different story.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Honda HR-V Surprises with Excellent Ride and Redesign

Pacific Northwest loggers run the mountain roads with flat-footed confidence, even in the rain, and because it's almost always raining, they've had lots of practice. It was raining during our test drive of the 2023 Honda HR-V, and the 18-wheeler in the rearview mirror came up behind us like it was auditioning for a remake of Duel. To avoid becoming a Peterbilt hood emblem, we put the pedal down. Floored, the HR-V made more noise, but, in disappointing CVT-equipped fashion, did not go noticeably faster. Just as we were preparing to be absorbed into a truck grille, the straight uphill road took a right, then a left, and then a fun series of sweeping curves. The truck slowed down, and the HR-V swept through at full speed. It was the first of several pleasant surprises from the redesigned small Honda.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW M3 Touring Comes In Some Shouty Colors

After what felt like an eternity of teasers and ill-timed leaks, BMW finally revealed the first production M3 station wagon. Like the 2022 BMW M3 Sedan we get here in the US, the M3 Touring uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine producing 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Sadly, BMW will not offer the Touring stateside, but that doesn't stop us from drooling over this German performance family hauler on the company's German website.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Builds Hardcore Urus To Rescue The Super Rich

The Lamborghini Urus is considered by many to be the first true super SUV, and with good reason: this exotic Italian SUV is stupid fast, and handles like a much lighter car. Most see the Urus as a highway destroyer, and a curbside fashion accessory, but we've seen some hardcore off-road versions come to light in recent years, proving that the Urus can be more than just an overpowered grocery-getter. One of our favorite Lambo-spotters, Varryx, recently posted this video showing a Urus dressed in hardcore off-road gear leaving Lamborghini HQ. The vehicle was seen sporting a 'rescue car' decal down the side, making us wonder what Lamborghini is up to.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Promises Electric Cars Will Still Look Crazy

The blonde man in the blue suit you see pointing at the Lamborghini Sian in the photo below is Mitja Borkert. He joined Lamborghini back in 2016. He's Lambo's design boss. Any Lambo that's hit tarmac since 2016 looks the way it does because of Mitja. Notably, that'll also include Lamborghini's first electrified models.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Will Keep The Purosangue SUV Super Exclusive

Ferrari recently outlined its business plan for the next eight years as it builds towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030. We expected the Purosangue to play a significant role in the manufacturer's future, but Ferrari is not building its first SUV to turn a bigger profit. The Purosangue is expected to account for only 20% of Ferrari sales during its lifecycle, a tiny percentage compared to other super SUVs.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: New Toyota Crown Ready To Replace The Avalon

The Toyota Avalon isn't long for this world. After MY2022, the venerable four-door sedan will bow out after nearly three decades of service. This came as no surprise - the sedan is a dying breed, quickly being killed off by the SUV and crossover. What did surprise us, however, was Toyota's planned replacement.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Fit#Honda Hr V#Air Conditioning#Vehicles
CarBuzz.com

The Only White Ferrari Enzo In The World Needs A New Home

This Ferrari Enzo is wearing real, factory paint and no we can't believe it actually exists. With a white Ferrari Enzo, you could live out all of your 1980s Miami Vice fantasies with a more modern piece of technology. Only this V12 mid-engine Enzo isn't from the 80s, but with an analog 6.0-liter V12 from the early 2000s, it's closer to that decade than to the twin-turbo hybrid Ferrari SF90 tech of today. Yes, you're that old.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Shows Off Insane Aero

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is certainly one of the most hotly anticipated cars of the year and based on everything we've seen from past spy shots, it appears that the inimitable supercar will be wilder than ever. A truly enormous rear wing with a drag reduction system will feature for the first time, along with a host of new aerodynamic enhancements that we haven't seen before. Last month, we saw the car on public roads, and before that, it was being tortured at the Nurburgring, and that's where it is again for this latest batch of photos. But the location is not what we're interested in here.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New BMW M3 Wagon Arrives To Break Our Hearts

For years, BMW fans have been asking for a BMW M3 station wagon. BMW got close, making a one-off E46 M3 Touring back in the day. Now, the day has come for a full-fledged mass-produced BMW M3 Touring. This is it. And no, it's not coming to America. Just like all the serious German wagons, from the Audi RS2 to the Mercedes-AMG C63, we won't be getting this longroof.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

You Need The World's Most Powerful Ferrari To Beat The Tesla Model X Plaid

EVs like the Tesla Model X Plaid are becoming the way to win drag races these days. It's pretty obvious why. Hefty curb weights aside, a lack of gears to change and instant torque adds up to ridiculous trap speeds. To that point, you need an awful lot of Ferrari to out-drag a Model X Plaid. At least as far as price goes, you need roughly five times the car. The SF90's $566,000 price tag is nearly five times as much as the Plaid's MSRP.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's New Storage Solution Is For Hiding Something Special

Porsche has patented a new storage cubby design for sports cars in a secret area, perfect for storing valuables. The filing, discovered by CarBuzz, with the DPMA (German Patent and Trade Mark Office) showcases a compartment hidden within the car's shell and accessible via the door frame. According to the patent filing, there will be at least a partial covering to reduce or prevent water ingress into the security compartment. Ingress into the chamber is stopped from both sides via the shell. Once the car's door is locked, the opening in the door sill is fully sealed.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's 2,000-HP Van Is Quicker Than A Bugatti Chiron

The Ford Transit Supervan is a long, old, and very crazy story. That's a whole other topic for another time. But here's the Cliffs Notes: Ford puts big engine in van, takes out heavy things, makes van go real fast. This is the newest van iteration, which Ford has just shown for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Transit Supervan's ancestral home.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Celestiq's Interior Will Embarrass Tesla And Mercedes

Cadillac is ready to take a big swing at Tesla with the all-electric Lyriq, which undercuts the Model Y with a $62,990 starting price. That's not even factoring in the two years of complimentary charging or $1,500 credit towards a home charger installation. After the Lyric, the 2023 Cadillac Celestiq will arrive as an all-electric flagship sedan, boasting GM's FSD-rivaling semi-autonomous driving software called Ultra Cruise.
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

Volvo Builds New Facility To Accelerate Its All-Electric Future

Like many automakers, Volvo is determined to leave the combustion engine in the past. Vehicles such as the C40 and XC40 Recharge are just the beginning; the Swedish automaker has vowed to introduce several battery-powered cars in the future. Now, the premium brand has announced another change as it prepares to become electric-only.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Can You Live With An EV Without Owning A Home? One Year Update

A little under a year ago, we set out to learn what it was like to own an electric vehicle while living in an apartment without access to at-home charging. As we quickly found out, the harsh reality is that driving an EV is quite inconvenient unless you own your own home with access to its own plug. Of course, some areas are more well-equipped than others, and massive investments are being made to improve the charging infrastructure in the US. So almost a year on from our original test, is it any easier to live with an EV if you don't have a house?
ORLANDO, FL
CarBuzz.com

Act Fast If You Want A 2024 Cadillac Lyriq

The Cadillac Lyriq represents a historic moment in the long and illustrious history of the Cadillac brand. Cadillac aims to be a fully electric brand by 2035 along with the rest of General Motors, and the Lyriq is the first step in that direction. This sleek EV was revealed more than a year before orders opened, which caused the hype behind this car to skyrocket to such levels that the brand has been forced to open order books for 2024 models. This comes after nearly 250,000 people showed their initial interest. Of those numbers, Cadillac identified 21,000 as serious leads. With official order numbers as yet unknown, it seems like the Lyriq is off to a great start. The 2023 allocation sold out rapidly, with the Debut Edition selling out in 20 minutes. But now you can pre-order a 2024 model, as reservations have officially opened on the Cadillac website.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy