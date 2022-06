Ok, I want this house. This might be my favorite house that I've seen in Cheyenne in a really long time. It really does have everything. I mean, sure, some people really care about the kitchen. They like to have that idyllic kitchen setup, while others really want a nice bathroom for 5. Some are big about their yard, they have a Hank Hill obsession with the greenness of the grass. I totally get all of these options and why people love them.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO