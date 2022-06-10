Cozy Cabin For Sale in My Favorite Idaho Location

CHALLIS, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a Washington man who drowned in a boating accident in late May on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River is no longer in its last known location and family is asking the public to report if anything is found. Family of Robert Gray said rescuers were still unable to retrieve his body after a May 24, boating accident when he was knocked into the river and swept downstream where it was caught by a log jam. The family said a helicopter crew was unable to spot Gray's body this week in its last known location. The area and stream flows have prevented crews form being able to safely get to the body. Now the family is asking other boaters and hikers in the area to report if they find Gray or his equipment. At the time he was wearing a red life jacket, white helmet, and black wet suit. "Robert was an amazing husband and father. We want to bring him home. Lastly, we would like to emphasize how much we appreciate all the efforts of the Custer County Sheriff, search and rescue, and the forest service in helping us find and recover Robert," wrote the Gray family in a statement. The GPS coordinates to his last known location has been provided by the family and asks people to contact the sheriff's office 208-879-2232, forest rangers, or send pictures by text to 208-879-2232. A special email has been set up for information to be sent to: recoverourdad@gmail.com.

CHALLIS, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO