Royalton, MN

The Hunt for Evidence of 1840s Era Cabin Underway Near Royalton

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
ROYALTON -- It's the ultimate scavenger hunt. A group of St. Cloud State University students and their professor are looking for the remains of a cabin that would have stood back in the 1840s. SCSU Archeology Professor Rob Mann is leading the effort on land once owned by William...

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

