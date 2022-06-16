A Look at What Players Are Wearing at the U.S. Open

On his radio show Monday, Howard Stern blasted Phil Mickelson and other golfers who are taking part in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Stern said Mickelson and his fellow LIV participants are "selling out" to the Saudis despite the government's record of human rights violations. He also played audio of...
Phil Mickelson isn't going to take the bait and discuss LIV Golf holding tournaments at Donald Trump-owned courses. The PGA Tour decided against holding competitions at Trump-owned courses following the riots that took place at Capitol Hill in January of 2021. LIV Golf, on the other hand, plans to hold...
Jordan Spieth's pursuit of his second U.S. Open win may have hit a snag this week as he left practice earlier than expected. Spieth was seen leaving The Country Club in Massachusetts in a hurry today. But it appears it wasn't due to a medical emergency - not a serious one at least.
World No. 2 Jon Rahm has made a clear commitment for his golf future, saying his "heart is with the PGA Tour." Like nearly every top player in golf, Rahm was no doubt approached by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series as it tried to build its new tour. While...
THE PGA Tour have suspended Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and 15 other golf stars who are playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf event in London. Six-time Major champion Mickelson,51, teed off on Thursday in the LIV Series opener in St Albans, England. The Ryder Cup star was slammed for his...
18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
Brooks Koepka is done taking questions about LIV Golf. The 32-year-old lashed out at the media for asking questions about LIV Golf during the week of the U.S. Open. “I think it kind of sucks, too, y’all are throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open,” Koepka said, via NESN.com. “I mean, it’s one of my favorite events, and, I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. But the more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”
Bryson DeChambeau is the latest star to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. With the U.S. Open set for later this week, he opened up about his recent career decision. DeChambeau revealed that leaving the PGA Tour was a business decision. "It was a business decision, first and foremost,”...
As players prepared for the third major of the season, fears were that those returning from last week’s inaugural LIV event would attract all the attention. However, there seems to have been some genuine respect shown by those involved with the publicity-seeking rebel tour and the world of golf looks forward to four days of tough competition at Brookline.
For most of his professional career, Phil Mickelson was the guy on the PGA Tour…
Shortly after Brandel Chamblee noted on Golf Channel’s “Live From the U.S. Open” show that Phil Mickelson had taken “a flamethrower to the very PGA Tour that provided a great stage for you to amass unimaginable wealth,” it became abundantly clear Chamblee had his very own flamethrower in the form of his carefully crafted words. He aimed it at Mickelson and other supporters of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league.
The U.S. Open tees off in fewer than 48 hours and all of the world's best golfers are in Brookline, Massachusetts for the year's third major. That list of golfers includes the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, who left the PGA Tour for the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Controversy has surrounded the entire league and subsequently the players.
With the U.S. Open set to begin in roughly 24 hours, three-time major champion Jordan Spieth is currently nursing an illness. Spieth's agent, Jay Danzi, revealed that his client is dealing with a strong stomach bug this Wednesday. That's why he left Brookline earlier than expected earlier than expected. On...
Last year it was the feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau that grabbed the headlines, but 2022 has very much been about the one between Kevin Na and Grayson Murray – and this week, that feud may just provide more drama. On Twitter, Grayson Murray shared that he...
The best ball hitter ever lived should not be forgotten! In the week of the return to the calendar after two years of the Canadian Open, that incredible character who used to go by the name of Moe Norman comes back to memory. As a matter of fact, everything about...
Since golf restarted amid the COVID-19 pandemic exactly two years ago, there have been plenty of unbelievable moments. But the most stunning of all -- the one that would have seemed almost unfathomable at any point over the last 30 years -- took place during a quiet Monday afternoon, coincidentally just miles from ground zero of perhaps the biggest rebellion in post-reformation world history.
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Brooks Koepka made headlines earlier this year when he walked away from free agency and signed an equipment deal with Cleveland/Srixon that included the “underrated” ZX7 driver and Z Star Diamond golf ball — two pieces of gear he wasn’t using prior to the move.
