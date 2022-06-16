A Look at What Players Are Wearing at the U.S. Open

The world's best will gather at The Country Club looking to win the coveted major and looking good in the process.

The Country Club, located in Brookline, Massachusetts, on the outskirts of Boston, is site of the 122nd U.S. Open and is steeped in rich history. Did you know:

The club was founded in 1882, making it one of the oldest in the United States and one of the five charter members that founded the USGA.

The club has hosted 16 USGA national championships, the second most of all clubs.

It was originally a horse racetrack.

The club features three nine-hole courses, the Clyde, the Squirrel and the Primrose.

It’s located on land that was part of the ancient tribal homelands of the Massachusetts Tribe.

The general manager and chief operating officer, Kristen LaCount, is one of the first women to run a major private club in the country.

The field of players at the 2022 U.S. Open will be trying to make their own bit of history, and here’s what some will be wearing as they trek this storied course.

APPAREL

Adidas: Dustin Johnson Winning look: Sunday. Dustin Johnson heads to The Country Club looking to rekindle the fire he found when he won the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in 2016. For his winning look, he’ll be wearing Adidas’ Ottoman Stripe polo that helps promote airflow and breathability. He’ll pair that with the popular Go-To Five-Pocket pant, the modern and fitted pant made with recycled materials. Shop: Adidas apparel / accessories in our online store Adidas

Adidas: Collin Morikawa Winning look: Sunday. Collin Morikawa seeks his third major, which would move him one step closer to the career grand slam. As part of Morikawa’s winning look, he will wear Adidas’ Sport Collar polo that features an Ottoman stripe, textured front and upper back panel to give enhanced breathability. The two-snap ribbed sport collar offers an athletic style and he’ll pair that with Adidas’ market-leading Ultimate365 Tapered pant. Shop: Adidas apparel / accessories in our online store Adidas

Adidas: Joaquin Niemann Winning look: Sunday. Joaquin Niemann heads to The Country Club in search of his maiden major victory. As part of his winning look from Adidas, Niemann will wear the Lines Jacquard polo, a bold print that features three abstract stripes and is made with 100 percent recycled polyester jacquard. He’ll pair the uniquely designed polo with Adidas’ Ultimate365 Tapered pant, Adidas’ market-leading bottom that provides a fitted and athletic finish. Shop: Adidas apparel / accessories in our online store Adidas

Adidas: Xander Schauffele Winning look: Sunday. Of all the majors, Xander Schauffele has had the most success at the U.S. Open, having never finished outside the top 10 since 2017. His winning look at The Country Club will include Adidas’ Shapes Jacquard polo that features reinforced shoulder seams for a fitted look, balanced weight and breathability that includes four-way stretch. He’ll pair that with the Go-To Five-Pocket pant — Adidas’ popular bottom that offers a modern look and is made with recycled materials. Shop: Adidas apparel / accessories in our online store Adidas

Chervo: Kurt Kitayama Winning look: Saturday. With two top-three PGA Tour finishes this season, Kurt Kitayama will rock a dynamic look from Chervo's spring/summer 2022 Color Emotion collection. He’ll wear the moisture-wicking Assi polo in Orange Tiger and Timeless Navy, paired with the Scimone trouser made with proprietary sunblock technology and designed in artist-drawn summer slices print. This vibrant color combo will be a crowd pleaser. The Naviglio sweater with jacquard logo detail and a Uscar belt complete the look. Chervo

FootJoy: Max Homa Winning Look: Friday. On Friday, Max Homa will wear a stretch-tech, self-collar polo in Cape Cod blue that features a pattern that showcases the silhouette of 1913 U.S. Open winner Francis Ouimet and his caddie, 10-year-old Eddie Lowery as they walked side-by-side to an unimaginable playoff victory at The Country Club. Shop: FootJoy apparel / accessories in our online store FootJoy

FootJoy: Davis Riley Winning look: Saturday. The Country Club, site of the 2022 U.S. Open, is famously remembered for Francis Ouimet’s historic victory at the 1913 U.S. Open. FootJoy’s exclusive collection of U.S. Open apparel celebrates Ouimet’s championship by featuring shirts with the iconic silhouette of he and his caddie, 10-year-old Eddie Lowery, as they walked side-by-side to an unimaginable playoff victory. On Saturday, Riley will wear this print on a stretch-tech, self-collar polo in white and Cape Cod blue.

FootJoy: Webb Simpson Winning look: Thursday. On Thursday, Webb Simpson will wear a blue mini-stripe Lisle polo. The shirt is part of FootJoy’s exclusive and limited edition U.S. Open apparel collection that pays homage to the host course, The Country Club, by featuring the club’s squirrel logo wrapped amidst the U.S. Open details. FootJoy uses modern materials in these polos that have stretch, moisture-wicking and multi-directional properties. The colors are inspired by the local area of Cape Cod, except for Sunday when Simpson wears his signature yellow top. Shop: FootJoy apparel / accessories in our online store FootJoy

FootJoy: Will Zalatoris Winning look: Saturday. FootJoy’s exclusive collection of U.S. Open apparel pays homage to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, site of this year’s major tournament. The club’s iconic squirrel logo is wrapped amidst the U.S. Open details. On Saturday, Will Zalatoris wears a blue-and-white gingham check version of the Lisle polo that has a self collar, ProDry moisture wicking, multi-directional stretch, double-stitched seams, easy care and anti-microbial attributes.

G/Fore: Kevin Chappell Winning look: Thursday. Kevin Chappell, a California native, begins the U.S. Open sporting G/Fore, a California-based luxury performance wear brand. He'll kick off the week in the Straight Leg trouser and Daytona Mid Layer for a classic look. Completing the outfit, he’ll wear the standout Camo MG4+ golf shoe and the Perforated Stripe polo. Both pieces are from the new autumn/winter 2022 collection launching online and in stores June 15. G/Fore

Kjus: Branden Grace Winning look: Sunday. Excellent fit and quality in golf apparel is of utmost importance to Branden Grace and he finds it consistently with Kjus. His winning look is a stylish print polo that is moisture absorbing and fast drying to keep him feeling fresh while his mind is on his play. This is matched with a technical tailored pant that is flexible with his movements. A midlayer supports his swing with a light warmth, while added ventilation and shifted side seams allow for better movement.

Kjus

Kjus: Marc Leishman Winning look: Saturday. For Marc Leishman's winning look, he’ll pair a sporty polo that is ultra-breathable and stretchy with a technical and flexible pant that provide ultimate comfort. His outerwear features UV protection with moisture-absorbing and quick-drying properties in a handsome look. Kjus

Kjus: Shaun Norris Winning look: Thursday. Shaun Norris' winning look features technical golf wear from Kjus, including a summer polo designed with cooling properties and moisture-wicking fabrics. He will layer this with a lightweight and breathable vest or midlayer and, to complete the look, a stretchy pant that is both water and dirt resistant and offers unrestricted freedom of movement. Kjus

Original Penguin: Cameron Smith Winning look: Thursday. Thursday is Cameron Smith’s winning look — a burst of refreshing citrus style in this lemonade print golf shirt from Original Penguin. The fun pops on or off the course and the single-knit stretch fabric ensures a flexible fit. This polo has a comfortable three-button placket for easy wearing, and a simple self collar for a timeless polo look. A Pete logo adds a fashionable finishing touch. Penguin

Peter Millar: Ryan Fox Winning look: Friday. On Friday, Ryan Fox will reach for the vintage-inspired design and subtle stretch fabrication of the Soul Performance Mesh polo. He’ll opt for the time-honored design of the eb66 Performance five-pocket pant, which provides comprehensive course performance in a relaxed and versatile style. He may opt to layer up in the Perth Tropical Camo Performance quarter-zip, featuring a custom tonal print hand-designed in Peter Millar's Pilot Mill studio.

Peter Millar

Peter Millar: Kevin Kisner Winning look: Saturday.

Kevin Kisner’s looks for the week pull from the versatile style and tailored-fit design of the Crown Crafted line. On Saturday, he’ll wear the Midnight Performance Jersey polo featuring a soft, stretch fabric with a detailed tonal palm print. The Surge Performance trouser delivers water-resistant capability in a subtle heathered fabric with four-way stretch. And the Flex Adapt half-zip pullover is crafted from the most flexible fabric Peter Millar has ever developed and with a lightweight design that blocks wind when idle and breathes when in motion.





Peter Millar: Cameron Young Winning look: Saturday. Cameron Young's look begins with the Soul Performance polo in Watsonia, a tailored-fit design featuring a textured fabrication, a four-button placket and mother-of-pearl buttons. He’ll go with the Tour-tested stretch performance of the eb66 Performance five-pocket pant for a classic casual course style. For cooler New England weather, he’ll call on the Hyperlight Weld Hybrid half-zip hoodie, featuring a lightweight, ergonomic design perfect for on and off the course.

Peter Miller

Ralph Lauren RLX: Billy Horschel Winning look: Thursday. Coming off his recent win at the Memorial Tournament, Billy Horschel is ready to continue his streak at the U.S. Open. He'll wear a printed pima jersey polo in Foulard green that has lightweight stretch jersey and moisture-wicking properties for cool comfort. He’ll pair it with the tailored-fit RLX Cypress pant in French navy, and if necessary, layer with the full-zip Coolwool hoodie, also in French navy.

William Murray Golf: Jason Kokrak Winning look: Thursday. Jason Kokrak will open the U.S. Open wearing the Pin High polo shirt that sports a print of assorted red, white and blue pin flags blowing in the breeze. An instant classic from Bill Murray and his brothers, this spirited design is another way of paying homage to the greatest game, while keeping it light. William Murray Golf

FOOTWEAR

Ecco: BIOM H4 van Rooyen Edition Worn by: Erik van Rooyen. The South African, who has established himself as a style icon on tour, will compete in his custom-designed Ecco BIOM H4 van Rooyen Edition shoes. They feature a black insole, white leather outer and a brilliant patterned finish on the midsole. Hidden on the sole of the shoe is a pop of blue and orange, and the guitar-string design on the uppers of the shoe are a nod to his love of the instrument. Innovative features include Ecco Fluidform Direct Comfort Technology, BIOM 2.0 technology, Ecco Mtn Grip outsole and TPU element that wraps around the foot from the outsole to the midsole.

FootJoy: Premiere Series Worn by: Will Zalatoris, Max Homa, Webb Simpson and Davis Riley. Each athlete will be wearing various styles of FootJoy's Premiere Series shoe from its Summer Classics Collection. Inspired by the nautical flair of the Cape Cod region, the shoes utilize the summery color palette of pink and navy. Using advanced lightweight materials and the proprietary VersaTrax+ traction technology, the Premiere Series delivers improved comfort, traction and performance.

